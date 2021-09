There were incendiary words exchanged today in a Board of Supervisors hearing regarding the debacle at 2867 San Bruno Ave. Thankfully it was only words that were incendiary, because this is not a structure where one should play with fire: Twenty extra units were illegally shoe-horned into this large, mixed-use building; there are 30 apartments here in a building only permitted for 10. A lack of fire protections led to the erection nearly three years ago of so-called “temporary” scaffolding serving as a fire escape — a situation described today by Supervisor Aaron Peskin as “a janky duct-tape and bubble-gum solution to a life-safety issue.”

SAN BRUNO, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO