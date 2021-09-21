CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healey joins anti-trust suit against American Airlines and JetBlue

Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 7 days ago
Attorney General Maura Healey is suing American Airlines and JetBlue, joining the federal government and five other states in a complaint that alleges the airlines are harming travelers by consolidating operations in Boston and New York City. At issue is the series of agreements the airlines refer to as their...

Washington Times

DOJ sues to block 'de facto merger' between American Airlines, JetBlue

The Biden Justice Department is suing to block American Airlines and JetBlue from consolidating operations in Boston and New York City, arguing it would cause hundreds of millions of dollars in harm to travelers. In a civil antitrust lawsuit filed Tuesday, the DOJ claims the so-called “Northeast Alliance” would eliminate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

US to challenge partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue

The US Justice Department is preparing to file a lawsuit challenging American Airlines partnership with JetBlue Airways on antitrust grounds, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The lawsuit could come as early as Tuesday, the newspaper said. The airlines’ “Northeast Alliance” partnership was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Metro International

American Airlines CEO expects U.S. challenge to JetBlue alliance

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -American Airlines Chief Executive Doug Parker said on Tuesday that he expected the U.S. Justice Department to file a lawsuit challenging American’s partnership with JetBlue Airways on antitrust grounds. The U.S. Justice Department said that it would have a major antitrust announcement on Tuesday. Parker said in an...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

American Airlines says DOJ complaint about JetBlue alliance is 'without merit'

American Airlines Group Inc. said Wednesday that it believes the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit, which alleges the air carrier's Northeast Alliance arrangement with JetBlue Airways Corp. violates antitrust laws, is "without merit." American said it will "defend itself vigorously." Shares of both American and JetBlue rose 0.8% in Wednesday's premarket. On Tuesday, American's stock fell 2.8% and JetBlue shares shed 4.8%, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF fell 1.0% and the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, after the DOJ filed the lawsuit, saying the alliance threatens competition and would lead to higher fares. Separately, American said the U.S. Department of Transportation published a clarification notice relating to the agreement reached with American and JetBlue in January, saying the agreement remains in force during the DOJ action, and that the DOT intends to defer to the DOJ to resolve the antitrust concerns.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TravelPulse

DOJ Files Suit to Block American-JetBlue Alliance

The alliance agreement between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways, announced more than a year ago, is suddenly under more than just scrutiny – it’s the subject of a lawsuit. Saying that such a deal between the two carriers would eliminate competition and drive up the cost of airfares, particularly in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

