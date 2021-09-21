CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shock After Two Injured in Shooting; Drugs and Guns Confiscated

By Bernadette Lee
 7 days ago
Two people were shot in New Iberia today, and Seargeant Daesha Hughes says three people were arrested after police had to break into one of the homes. Initially, police got a call about a shooting in the 700 block of Mixon Street. When they got to the home, neighbors then told them that a child in another home had been shot as well. Because no one would answer the door, they had to break it down to get in there to the injured person. It was not a child that was injured but another man.

