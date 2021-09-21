Help Available

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

By Carroll Buckley
 7 days ago

Need help with your rent or utilities? COVID-19 Rent Relief and Utility Assistance is available from the State of California. The program has a significant amount of money available for qualified renters and landlords to cover 100 per cent of rent and utilities owed. In Imperial County you can start an application on line at www.housingkey.com. Assistance is available to help with unpaid or future rent or utilities. Both landlords and tenants may apply. Income eligible applicants may qualify regardless of immigration status. After an application has ben successfully processed , both the landlord and renter will be notified of the next step.

