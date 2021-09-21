Help Available

(Golden State Water Company issues water conservation orders)... The Company is based in San Dimas, California. They have issued a notice of mandatory water conservation and rationing in areas serviced by GSW. That includes Calipatria in Imperial County. The notice is based on the state's declared drought conditions. Failure to comply with the notice includes a fine assessed on violators. This week the County Board of Supervisors approved a letter to be sent to Golden State Water. The letter asks that Calipatria be exempt from the mandatory conservation. The County says water delivered to Calipatria by Golden State is from the Imperial Irrigation District, and the IID water comes from the Colorado River and is not part of the state drought. The County letter also mentions the fact that the State conservation order, right now is voluntary.

