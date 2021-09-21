CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans, don't filch on America's bills

By Michael R. Bloomberg
 7 days ago

Republicans seem to have rediscovered the faith in fiscal probity they lost during the reckless abandon of Donald Trump's presidency, just as they rediscovered it during the Barack Obama years after losing it during the George W. Bush administration. On fiscal policy, there are no actual hawks in Congress, only yellow-rumped warblers, which shed their bright colors as the seasons change.

AFP

Civil war: the Democratic infighting threatening Biden's legacy

Eight months after Joe Biden swept to victory on a pledge to make America more livable, equitable and environmentally-friendly, a Democratic civil war is threatening to shred his domestic agenda. Internal squabbles are nothing new in Washington but twin proposals to spend up to $5 trillion rebuilding the post-Covid economy have laid bare the extent of the eyewatering divisions confounding the party in Congress. So profound are the disagreements between the party's left and centrist factions that they could easily leave Biden with no legacy to speak of and torpedo Democrats' chances in next year's midterm elections. By Friday morning, it is possible that Biden's bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will have failed, imperiling a larger, $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" package of investments in child care, education, family leave and climate mitigation.
U.S. POLITICS
Barack Obama
Joe Manchin
Donald Trump
AFP

Trillion-dollar coin? Washington eyes solution to budget impasse

Talk of a trillion-dollar US coin has returned to Washington now that Congress is mired in another political impasse over raising the debt ceiling. The idea for the pricey platinum -- which would be unprecedented but not necessarily illegal -- was originally floated in 2011 as a run-around in the recurring war between Democrats and Republicans over lifting the debt limit to enable the government to pay its bills. Champions of the idea point to a 1997 law, which in theory would allow the Treasury Secretary to authorize a platinum coin at the value of his or her discretion. The president could direct the Treasury Secretary to mint a $1 trillion piece that could be deposited in the Federal Reserve and used to cover a big portion of Washington's bills.
WASHINGTON STATE
goodmorningamerica.com

Exclusive: Obama says US 'desperately needs' Biden agenda, supports taxing the rich

President Biden's far-reaching multitrillion-dollar domestic agenda, in peril because of Democratic infighting, is getting a prominent boost from former President Barack Obama, who told ABC News in an exclusive interview that the country "desperately needs" the programs and that he supports taxing the wealthy to help support the package. “You're...
POTUS
New York Post

Billions hidden in $3.5 trillion bill to tilt election scale

The Democrats’ $3.5 trillion social-engineering bill pushed by President Biden and Nancy Pelosi is called Build Back Better. It should be called Building a Political Scam. Buried in the 2,465 pages are numerous billion-dollar grants to unnamed community organizations for vague purposes like promoting “community engagement,” providing “support and advice,” and “creating equitable civic infrastructure.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

What Republicans choose to forget about their regressive tax breaks

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania sat down with Jake Tapper yesterday, and when the discussion turned to the debt ceiling, the host reminded the retiring senator that the nation added nearly $8 trillion to the debt during Donald Trump's presidency — which is obviously relevant now. Toomey tried to argue in response that the GOP is blocking the nation's borrowing authority over concerns about "future spending."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Will the Government Shutdown? Debt Ceiling Battle Sees U.S. Braced for Economic Calamity

The U.S. government could be heading for shutdown after Senate Republicans blocked on Monday a bill that would have temporarily continued funding for the federal government. Funding will run out at midnight on Thursday, September 30 unless Democrats and Republicans can agree on a measure. Hundreds of thousands of federal employees could be furloughed if they fail to do so. And, if the shutdown lasts too long, there are concerns that the U.S. could fail to pay its debts, resulting in potential economic chaos.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump's Republican tyranny of the minority is entering a terrifying new phase

A Fox News poll released last week found that 67 percent of voters support requiring teachers and students to wear masks in schools. Even in the “reddish” state of Florida, a Quinnipiac University poll last month found that 60 percent of people there favor school mask mandates. This makes great sense given that Covid-19 hospital admissions for children recently reached their highest levels since the start of the pandemic, and the American Academy of Pediatrics reported more than 240,000 pediatric Covid cases between Sept. 2 and Sept. 9.
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Crunch time for Biden as Congress debates historic agenda

Joe Biden faces the most important test of his presidency this week as Democrats in the US Congress launch a highwire bid to implement his sweeping economic agenda while keeping the government's lights on. The House and Senate are moving toward votes on legislation dealing with infrastructure and social programs worth almost $5 trillion while also averting a government shutdown on Friday and a looming debt default. Failure on any front would be catastrophic for a president looking to cement his legacy, while Democrats would see their chances diminished for hanging onto the House of Representatives and Senate in next year's midterm elections. "You know me: I'm born optimistic. I think things are going to go well. I think we're going to get it done," an upbeat Biden told reporters at the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

