Republicans, don't filch on America's bills

Republicans seem to have rediscovered the faith in fiscal probity they lost during the reckless abandon of Donald Trump's presidency, just as they rediscovered it during the Barack Obama years after losing it during the George W. Bush administration. On fiscal policy, there are no actual hawks in Congress, only yellow-rumped warblers, which shed their bright colors as the seasons change.
No matter what happens in Congress over the next few days, the one thing even President Biden’s harshest critics cannot say is that his administration’s accomplishments are inconsequential. This is a White House that does big things at home and abroad. It is possible, but unlikely, that the week could...
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has made a new bet on how he thinks history will remember President Donald Trump and the violent mob that ransacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 in Trump’s name and his unfounded allegations of election fraud. In an interview with The State...
Eight months after Joe Biden swept to victory on a pledge to make America more livable, equitable and environmentally-friendly, a Democratic civil war is threatening to shred his domestic agenda.
Internal squabbles are nothing new in Washington but twin proposals to spend up to $5 trillion rebuilding the post-Covid economy have laid bare the extent of the eyewatering divisions confounding the party in Congress.
So profound are the disagreements between the party's left and centrist factions that they could easily leave Biden with no legacy to speak of and torpedo Democrats' chances in next year's midterm elections.
By Friday morning, it is possible that Biden's bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will have failed, imperiling a larger, $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" package of investments in child care, education, family leave and climate mitigation.
As much as government shutdowns can feel like they're done for political show, they have real implications that impact American lives. The U.S. government hasn't shut down since before the COVID-19 pandemic. A potential shutdown could be on the horizon. Article continues below advertisement. Here's what happens when the government...
Talk of a trillion-dollar US coin has returned to Washington now that Congress is mired in another political impasse over raising the debt ceiling.
The idea for the pricey platinum -- which would be unprecedented but not necessarily illegal -- was originally floated in 2011 as a run-around in the recurring war between Democrats and Republicans over lifting the debt limit to enable the government to pay its bills.
Champions of the idea point to a 1997 law, which in theory would allow the Treasury Secretary to authorize a platinum coin at the value of his or her discretion.
The president could direct the Treasury Secretary to mint a $1 trillion piece that could be deposited in the Federal Reserve and used to cover a big portion of Washington's bills.
President Biden's far-reaching multitrillion-dollar domestic agenda, in peril because of Democratic infighting, is getting a prominent boost from former President Barack Obama, who told ABC News in an exclusive interview that the country "desperately needs" the programs and that he supports taxing the wealthy to help support the package. “You're...
Senate Republicans blocked a measure to avert a federal default and fund the government. It ensures that political brinksmanship will intensify over the debt ceiling, bringing the US closer to potential economic chaos. Democrats could lift the ceiling on their own, but there's no guarantee of success. Senate Republicans led...
The government is funded through Thursday, and lawmakers are at an impasse to vote on a solution. If they don't vote to keep it funded, it may shut down, which could create economic chaos. GOP senators say they plan to torpedo a measure to "pause" the debt-ceiling debate for two...
The Democrats’ $3.5 trillion social-engineering bill pushed by President Biden and Nancy Pelosi is called Build Back Better. It should be called Building a Political Scam. Buried in the 2,465 pages are numerous billion-dollar grants to unnamed community organizations for vague purposes like promoting “community engagement,” providing “support and advice,” and “creating equitable civic infrastructure.”
The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Thursday, but it's not just Democrats who are divided about whether to support the package. House Republicans, who regularly join Democrats in big numbers to approve transportation bills, are also split. The fight,...
Republicans blocked a Senate bill to fund the government at current levels and suspend the debt ceiling, leaving open the possibilities of a government shutdown early Friday morning and a catastrophic U.S. default that could take place some time in October if Congress fails to act. A procedural vote on...
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania sat down with Jake Tapper yesterday, and when the discussion turned to the debt ceiling, the host reminded the retiring senator that the nation added nearly $8 trillion to the debt during Donald Trump's presidency — which is obviously relevant now. Toomey tried to argue in response that the GOP is blocking the nation's borrowing authority over concerns about "future spending."
The U.S. government could be heading for shutdown after Senate Republicans blocked on Monday a bill that would have temporarily continued funding for the federal government. Funding will run out at midnight on Thursday, September 30 unless Democrats and Republicans can agree on a measure. Hundreds of thousands of federal employees could be furloughed if they fail to do so. And, if the shutdown lasts too long, there are concerns that the U.S. could fail to pay its debts, resulting in potential economic chaos.
THE government could face a shutdown this week if a new deal cannot be struck between Republicans and Democrats. The federal government faces a shutdown if funding stops on at midnight on Thursday, the end of the fiscal year. The House voted last week to keep the government funded, suspend...
WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley, of Massachusetts, called the Border Patrol “egregious and white supremacist.” Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said it was “worse than what we witnessed in slavery.”. The pair spent years targeting similar criticism at former President Donald Trump for his handling of the border. But this...
A Fox News poll released last week found that 67 percent of voters support requiring teachers and students to wear masks in schools. Even in the “reddish” state of Florida, a Quinnipiac University poll last month found that 60 percent of people there favor school mask mandates. This makes great sense given that Covid-19 hospital admissions for children recently reached their highest levels since the start of the pandemic, and the American Academy of Pediatrics reported more than 240,000 pediatric Covid cases between Sept. 2 and Sept. 9.
Joe Biden faces the most important test of his presidency this week as Democrats in the US Congress launch a highwire bid to implement his sweeping economic agenda while keeping the government's lights on.
The House and Senate are moving toward votes on legislation dealing with infrastructure and social programs worth almost $5 trillion while also averting a government shutdown on Friday and a looming debt default.
Failure on any front would be catastrophic for a president looking to cement his legacy, while Democrats would see their chances diminished for hanging onto the House of Representatives and Senate in next year's midterm elections.
"You know me: I'm born optimistic. I think things are going to go well. I think we're going to get it done," an upbeat Biden told reporters at the White House.
This is an opinion column. Donald Trump lost the last presidential election. Vaccines save lives. Conspiratorial Republicans stuck in 2020 will keep Joe Biden in office for another four years. The truth of those statements doesn’t depend on your feelings. It’s time for more conservatives to grow up and stop playing with the weird cult of crazy.
Democrats need to use their levers of power “to go big” and make a meaningful difference in the lives of Americans by approving trillions of dollars in spending now, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker said Sunday. Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” the New Jersey Democrat said the party may not...
