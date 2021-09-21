Morgan Wallen Kinda Hoped You Forgot That Money He Promised
Back in February, ahead of a planned appearance on Saturday Night Live, country singer Morgan Wallen came under fire for a leaked video of him saying the N-word. After being banned from airwaves and dropped from said musical gig, Wallen later went on Good Morning America to apologize for his use of the racial slur and pledged to donate $500,000 from the spike in sales of his debut album since the video came out to organizations that supported Black people and musicians. Now, a couple months after the fact, the organization Wallen donated to has said they've only received a fraction of what was promised.www.papermag.com
