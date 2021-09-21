CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Morgan Wallen Kinda Hoped You Forgot That Money He Promised

By Matt Moen
papermag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in February, ahead of a planned appearance on Saturday Night Live, country singer Morgan Wallen came under fire for a leaked video of him saying the N-word. After being banned from airwaves and dropped from said musical gig, Wallen later went on Good Morning America to apologize for his use of the racial slur and pledged to donate $500,000 from the spike in sales of his debut album since the video came out to organizations that supported Black people and musicians. Now, a couple months after the fact, the organization Wallen donated to has said they've only received a fraction of what was promised.

www.papermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Morgan Wallen’s $500K donations to black-led groups reportedly missing

Two months after promising $500,000 worth of donations to black-led groups in the wake of his racial-slur scandal, Morgan Wallen has yet to pony up most of the cash, according to a new report. Of 57 state, regional and national black-led or black-founded charities, only the Black Music Action Coalition...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Org Touted by Morgan Wallen ‘Disappointed’ in Singer’s Anti-Racism Efforts

In his first interview since saying the N-word on video back in February — a plum Good Morning America spot, across from Michael Strahan, on July 23 — Morgan Wallen claimed he had donated around $500,000 to organizations supporting Black people and musicians. The disgraced country singer said the amount was from sales for his blockbuster album, Dangerous, that he’d earned since the video incident. But now, a new report in Rolling Stone is casting doubt on that figure, along with Wallen’s larger promise to work with Black-led organizations and on anti-racism causes. The magazine reported that the Black Music Action Coalition, which Wallen told GMA he had worked with and donated to, received $165,000 from the musician in April, putting the money toward COVID grants for Black musicians. Wallen didn’t mention any other groups in that interview, and 56 other Black-led and -founded charities since told Rolling Stone that they had not received donations from Wallen. BMAC told the magazine that Wallen’s claimed $500,000 in donations “seems exceptionally misleading.”
EDUCATION
themusicuniverse.com

Morgan Wallen announces four date headlining fall 2021 tour

Morgan Wallen has announced a four city fall 2021 headlining tour. The singer announced the news via his fan club text list early Monday (Sept 20th) morning. Tickets are on sale now via Wallen’s website. The first concert is scheduled for October 23rd at the Auburn Rodeo in Auburn, Alabama...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Cole Swindell
editorials24.com

Country Singer Morgan Wallen’s $500K Pledge To Black Music Groups After N-Word Scandal Is Reportedly MIA!

Morgan Wallen needs to answer for this, like, ASAP!. The country music singer was infamously caught on video saying the n-word earlier this year outside his home after a night out with friends. He rightfully lost a bunch of business and brand deals over the inexcusable controversy, with country music radio stations opting to drop his songs for a while, too.
MUSIC
99.5 WKDQ

Morgan Wallen Headlines Country Thunder at Bristol Motor Speedway

Some exciting concert news this afternoon and Morgan Wallen fans are going to be PUMPED about it! The country music superstar is set to make a huge return to the concert stage and he's going to do it at an absolutely massive arena. Morgan has been chosen to headline Country Thunder at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee on Saturday, October 30th, 2021.
BRISTOL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Music Industry#Black Music#Rolling Stone#Gma#Bmac#Dangerous
talentrecap.com

Morgan Wallen Announces Country Thunder Takeover Tour Post-Scandal

The Voice alum Morgan Wallen announced his much anticipated Country Thunder Takeover Tour this week. The country singer revealed the dates for several headlining concerts featuring special guests Granger Smith, Larry Fleet, Jon Langston, and ERNEST. While it’s without a doubt that Wallen has caught himself in trouble recently, the tour seems to be an attempt to climb back from the scandal.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

'Exceptionally Misleading': Morgan Wallen Pledged $500K to Black-Led Groups, But the Money Seems Largely M.I.A.

“Before this incident, my album was already doing well; it was already being well-received by critics and by fans,” he told host Michael Strahan, five months after the video surfaced. “Me and my team noticed that whenever this whole incident happened, that there was a spike in my sales. So we tried to calculate … how much it had spiked from this incident. We got to a number somewhere around $500,000, and we decided to donate that money to some organizations, BMAC [the Black Music Action Coalition] being the first one.”
ADVOCACY
country1037fm.com

Eric Church Joins Morgan Wallen At Justin Timberlake’s Nashville Club

Morgan Wallen showed up on stage at a new Nashville club called The Twelve Thirty Club co-owned by superstar Justin Timberlake, and Eric Church joined him on stage for a few songs. They performed as part of the club’s grand opening last night (9/22). Joined by his mentor Eric, Morgan...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
987thebull.com

Morgan Wallen is officially heading out on tour!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Morgan Wallen performs onstage during CASH FEST In Celebration Of YouTube Originals Documentary THE GIFT: THE JOURNEY OF JOHNNY CASH at War Memorial Auditorium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for YouTube ) Did you happen to catch the...
NASHVILLE, TN
country1037fm.com

A Look At Eric Church and Morgan Wallen’s Friendship

Eric Church and Morgan Wallen. One is the “Chief, country’s lovable outlaw. The other is one of the genre’s newest superstars, who has had his share of controversy in recent months. However, it seems the two have formed a, somewhat unlikely, friendship. Church is 44 years old, a dad, and a veteran in the industry and has taken one what one could assume is a mentor-type relationship with Wallen, 28. And while I wouldn’t have guessed this pairing I have to say I love it. I hope there is duet in their future. Take a look at how the friendship between Eric Church and Morgan Wallen has grown this year.
CELEBRITIES
WKRG

Trending September 21: Morgan Wallen and Sea Turtles

(WKRG) — Country music fans are excited about this! We know because it’s one of the top stories today on WKRG.com. A Morgan Wallen concert in Mobile! This will be the biggest name to perform at the grounds since Josh Turner held a concert at the fair a few years ago.
MOBILE, AL
wivr1017.com

Bits And Pieces: Morgan Wallen, Gabby Barrett & More!

Morgan Wallen is set to perform at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN on Saturday, October 30th. The lineup also includes Granger Smith, Larry Fleet, Jon Langston and Ernest. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday (September 21st). Gabby Barrett has premiered the video for her new single “Footprints on the...
BRISTOL, TN
AL.com

Morgan Wallen to perform in Auburn, Mobile this fall

Country artist Morgan Wallen has announced a four-show concert tour with stops in Auburn and Mobile, with limited early sales beginning immediately and a general onsale starting Tuesday. Wallen will play Oct. 23 at the Auburn Rodeo, a concert event at Sistrunk Farms in Opelika; that show also will feature...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy