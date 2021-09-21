Third, Brenda

Brenda Gail Third, age 73, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Rev. Steve Wipple officiating. Interment will follow at Powder Springs Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A native of Rome, GA, Mrs. Third lived in Cobb County for most of her life. She graduated from Osborne High School, then worked as a Customer Sales Representative for Owens Corning Fiberglass for over 20 years before retirement. Afterwards, her true love was for children. She spent the rest of her life caring for them at client's homes, and at Olive Springs Baptist Church, LaBelle Heights Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Powder Springs, and Marietta First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Touchstone. Survivors include: Husband of 41 years, Steve Third; 3 Sons, Mason (Amy) Third, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Adam (Michelle) Third, Ville Rica, GA and Tyler (Tiffany) Third, Dallas, GA; Brother, Wayne Touchstone, Birmingham, AL; 6 Grandchildren, Casey, Katlin, Kayla, Wesley, Ella and Madison, and one on the way. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.