Davis-Drain, Willie

Willie Mae Drain age 76, a resident of Marietta, Georgia passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. Willie Mae was a longtime member at Turner Chapel A.M.E. church working with the "New Member Team" for many years. She also worked in the WellStar Healthcare System. She was headquartered at Kennestone Hospital for over 40 years, supervised a total of five blood bank locations in Cobb County and retired in 2011. She is survived by Sisters; Maggie Merritt, Decatur, Georgia and Donna Reese (Milton) St. Augustine, Florida; Goddaughter Janet Boshell Marietta, Georgia; Stepsons Adolphus Drain Jr. and Anthony Drain Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. The service is scheduled for Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 12noon. Location: Turner Chapel A.M.E. Church, 492 N. Marietta Parkway, Marietta, Georgia 30060 Masks are required Arrangements: F. L. Sims Funeral Home, 2201 South Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna, Georgia 30080.