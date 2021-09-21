CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Davis-Drain, Willie

By MDJ Editorials
Marietta Daily Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillie Mae Drain age 76, a resident of Marietta, Georgia passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. Willie Mae was a longtime member at Turner Chapel A.M.E. church working with the "New Member Team" for many years. She also worked in the WellStar Healthcare System. She was headquartered at Kennestone Hospital for over 40 years, supervised a total of five blood bank locations in Cobb County and retired in 2011. She is survived by Sisters; Maggie Merritt, Decatur, Georgia and Donna Reese (Milton) St. Augustine, Florida; Goddaughter Janet Boshell Marietta, Georgia; Stepsons Adolphus Drain Jr. and Anthony Drain Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. The service is scheduled for Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 12noon. Location: Turner Chapel A.M.E. Church, 492 N. Marietta Parkway, Marietta, Georgia 30060 Masks are required Arrangements: F. L. Sims Funeral Home, 2201 South Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna, Georgia 30080.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia#Local News#Atlanta#Kennestone Hospital#Tribute Store
CBS News

Biden signs government funding bill to prevent shutdown

Washington — The House and Senate on Thursday both approved a short-term government funding bill that keeps federal agencies open through early December and staves off a partial government shutdown, just hours before funding is set to expire. The stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution, passed the Senate in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy