Rockford Rescue Mission continues to grow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Rescue Mission has been getting bigger and bigger recently, even though the COVID-19 pandemic has been raging for over a year and a half. Staff from the rescue mission gave a behind the scenes look at the missions crisis center, hope clinic, works center and recovery program. The goal? To help homeless and hurting people find rescue, recovery and restoration. With homelessness and addiction being significant pain points in Rockford, officials say the people at the Rockford Rescue Mission are here to help.