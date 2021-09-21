Hocus Pocus: Tips for Halloween Tablescapes

Lock the windows and shut the blinds, because the Sanderson sisters are on the rise! Our veins are bubbling with the Halloween spirit, and just as we prepare to line the mantel with decorative skeleton heads and set a spooky welcome mat outside the front door, this Hocus Pocus bouquet has arrived to claim its rightful place on our coffee tables. Infused with spooktacular references to the 1993 film, the 3-D paper bouquet includes cut-outs of Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, the black flame candle, Winnie's book of spells, and a chilling green bottle of the infamous Life Potion. So we're 100-percent ready to make this the centerpiece of all our fall dinners through Oct. 31 (and beyond).

