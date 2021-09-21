CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Hocus Pocus: Tips for Halloween Tablescapes

By Mecca Rayne
metrofamilymagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say I love the holiday season is an understatement. For me, tablescaping and decorating in general are ways to create a fantasyland of sorts, and each holiday can be turned into a month of special reminders according to the décor you set up in your home. And let’s face it – for adults, the holiday season allows us to take a step back into our childhoods, revisiting the time when holidays made us so giddy you could barely stand it!

www.metrofamilymagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
romper.com

'Hocus Pocus' Squishmallows Exist & I Need To Form A Calming Circle

My kids have about as many stuffed animals as I have Halloween decorations. (What can I say? We love what we love.) I will never hesitate to add to either of these collections, and if I can add to both in one fell swoop, that’s even better. Lucky for me, Hocus Pocus Squishmallows exist and I am about to plan the watch party to end all watch parties with the Sanderson Sisters in plush form by my side.
MOVIES
PopSugar

Come, Little Children! This Hocus Pocus Pop-Up Bouquet Is a Bewitching Halloween Surprise

Lock the windows and shut the blinds, because the Sanderson sisters are on the rise! Our veins are bubbling with the Halloween spirit, and just as we prepare to line the mantel with decorative skeleton heads and set a spooky welcome mat outside the front door, this Hocus Pocus bouquet has arrived to claim its rightful place on our coffee tables. Infused with spooktacular references to the 1993 film, the 3-D paper bouquet includes cut-outs of Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, the black flame candle, Winnie's book of spells, and a chilling green bottle of the infamous Life Potion. So we're 100-percent ready to make this the centerpiece of all our fall dinners through Oct. 31 (and beyond).
LIFESTYLE
bestproducts.com

This New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Pop-Up Bouquet Will Last Through Halloween and Beyond

As much as we love flowers, we don’t have to tell you that they wilt and die in a matter of days to weeks. Lovepop lets you enjoy “blooms” for longer with its pop-up bouquets. You may have seen its The Nightmare Before Christmas Seriously Spooky Bouquet, but the brand has a new one for 2021 geared towards Hocus Pocus fans.
LIFESTYLE
disneydining.com

Target Is Selling a Hocus Pocus & The Child Pumpkin Kits!

It’s the most SPOOKtacular time of the year! Shops are bursting with Halloween merchandise with ghosts and goblins around every corner. If you’re a Hocus Pocus fan, chances are you enjoy collecting all things Hocus Pocus and simply can’t wait for Hocus Pocus 2 to finish filming. Or maybe you’re a die-hard Star Wars fan and love all things from The Mandalorian on Disney Plus… especially “The Child”. Well, your fall season just got all the better than because you’ll now have a chance to decorate with one or both of these two pumpkin kits now being sold by Target. The best part – no pumpkin carving is needed!
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Hocus Pocus#Halloween#Food Drink#Pinterest
Simplemost

How To Order The ‘Hocus Pocus’-Inspired Witches Brew Iced Tea From Starbucks’ Secret Menu

By the pricking of my thumbs, something yummy this way comes! There is a new “secret menu” Starbucks concoction that is gaining popularity among witches and mortals alike. The “Hocus Pocus”-inspired Witches Brew Iced Tea is the perfect mid-afternoon pick-me-up, whether you’re going back to work or heading to your lair to sir the bubbling cauldron.
FOOD & DRINKS
desotoks.us

Halloween Movie in the Park - Hocus Pocus

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and family out to enjoy a cool October night under the stars at our Halloween Movie in the Park. (Hot chocolate is recommended!) Free admission. Free parking. Restrooms available. Dogs are welcome.
MOVIES
thatssotampa.com

Movies on the Lawn returns with Hocus Pocus, Scream this October

Movies on the Lawn is a celebrated film screening under the stars outside Armature Works in Tampa Heights. The event takes place right along the Hillsborough River. This October’s festivities will include two screenings; one that’s family friendly and another for adults. On October 18, Armature Works will first screen...
TAMPA, FL
kellysthoughtsonthings.com

Hocus Pocus Cocktail Recipe

Get into the festive Halloween mood with this Hocus Pocus Cocktail. This pumpkin pie flavored cocktail is made with pureed pumpkin, orange juice, and some pumpkin pie-flavored vodka for a fun drink inspired by the movie. This Hocus Pocus Cocktail is perfect for sipping on leading up to Halloween. You...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wooderice.com

The Bourse Will be Screening Hocus Pocus 3 Fridays in October!

The Bourse Will be Screening Hocus Pocus 3 Fridays in October!. Okay Hocus Pocus fans, here’s your chance to gather friends and family and head over to The Bourse Philly for movie nights three Fridays in October. It’s all apart of their Friday Night Fright Night series beginning October 8th and there will be additional screenings on the 15th and 29th. The Bourse Philly will be screening Hocus Pocus at their outdoor patio.
MOVIES
bestproducts.com

You Can Send Your Fellow Witches the New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Pop-Up Card

Lovepop is brewing something evil just in time for Halloween. The brand, which is known for its pop-up cards to add a unique element to birthdays and holidays, has a new Hocus Pocus-themed card that will have you creating a calming circle. The spooky card is purple and says “I...
LIFESTYLE
Essence

Shop ColourPop’s ‘Hocus Pocus’ Collection

ColorPop Cosmetics is jumping right into the Halloween season with the re-release of one of their most popular collaborations, the Hocus Pocus ‘Coven Crew’ collection. The set was first launched last year but has been resurrected again on September 23rd with even more products to satisfy the witch in all of us.
MAKEUP
Hypebae

ColourPop Welcomes Spooky Season With 'Hocus Pocus'-Themed Makeup Collection

Following last year’s release, ColourPop has returned with its second Hocus Pocus makeup collection dubbed “Coven Crew.”. The line consists of a Witching Hour eyeshadow palette featuring 12 sinister shades of neutrals, oranges, golds, corals, purples and blues. Meanwhile, the Trouble Brewing Super Shock Shadows come in “Forever Bewitching,” a metallic warm violet with sparkling pink flecks, “Dost Thou Comprehend,” a metallic warm gold, and “To Be Young and Beautiful Again,” a metallic warm nude.
MAKEUP
ourcommunitynow.com

ColourPop's 'Hocus Pocus' Makeup Line Is Simply Magical!

Have you always wanted to look like an enchanting Sanderson sister?. Get the new ColourPop products inspired by the classic Disney film Hocus Pocus before they all disappear in a puff of smoke! The colors, glitter, and spooky themes of the "Coven Crew" Collection are exactly what we need to get into the Halloween spirit.
MAKEUP
Inside the Magic

‘Hocus Pocus’ Crew Shops at Well-Known Antique Store For Props. What Did They Buy?

Back in December 2020, Disney finally confirmed what fans had been waiting years to hear — a sequel to the incredibly popular film Hocus Pocus was in the works. Even better, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker would be returning to reprise their roles as Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson — the three witches who returned from the dead to suck the lives out of the children of Salem.
MOVIES
Reader's Digest

40 Hocus Pocus Quotes That Will Put a Spell on You

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Show your witchy side by sharing these Hocus Pocus quotes. One of...
MOVIES
Evening Star

'Hocus Pocus' highlights Monster Fest at Tibbits

COLDWATER — Enjoy the antics of the villainous comedic trio of witches as Tibbits Opera House presents a screening of “Hocus Pocus” Saturday, Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m. for its annual Monster Fest Halloween event. Before Coldwater’s Halloween parade starts downtown, head to Tibbits and watch what is considered to...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 won’t be filming in Salem

With Halloween just around the corner, Disney is gearing up to bring back the Sanderson sisters and all their child hunting witchy ways. The original 1993 Disney movie, Hocus Pocus, has gone down as a cult classic, and back in 2020, Disney finally gave fans news of the long-awaited sequel they had been dying for. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to release on Disney Plus in 2022. However, it won’t follow the same filming pattern as the original.
SALEM, MA
Elite Daily

Score ‘Hocus Pocus’ And ‘Frozen Costumes’ For Up To $20 Off During This Disney Sale

Finding the perfect Halloween costume turn into quite the difficult task when there are so many options available and the prices seem to get higher and higher. Thankfully, Disney is making it easier (and more cost-friendly) for you to dress up as your favorite character with major online discounts. Disney’s September 2021 Halloween sale features 30% off select costumes and accessories for both you and your dog.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy