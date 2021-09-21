CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

2 financial fiascos loom over federal government

By Alexandra Limon
localdvm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The federal government is facing 2 possible financial fiascos — a possible government shutdown and the possibility the US could default on its loans. Although Congressional Republicans say they agree that not raising the debt limit and defaulting on US loans, they say Democratic spending is out...

www.localdvm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Government shutdown: What happens to Social Security, SNAP, VA benefits and more?

The U.S. Senate failed on Monday to pass a measure that would have suspended the federal debt ceiling and stave off a partial government shutdown set for the end of this week. The bill, introduced by Senate Democrats, sought to pass a measure that funds the government through Dec. 3, and suspends the debt ceiling through Dec. 16, 2022. The measure had already been approved by the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Trillion-dollar coin? Washington eyes solution to budget impasse

Talk of a trillion-dollar US coin has returned to Washington now that Congress is mired in another political impasse over raising the debt ceiling. The idea for the pricey platinum -- which would be unprecedented but not necessarily illegal -- was originally floated in 2011 as a run-around in the recurring war between Democrats and Republicans over lifting the debt limit to enable the government to pay its bills. Champions of the idea point to a 1997 law, which in theory would allow the Treasury Secretary to authorize a platinum coin at the value of his or her discretion. The president could direct the Treasury Secretary to mint a $1 trillion piece that could be deposited in the Federal Reserve and used to cover a big portion of Washington's bills.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Chuck Schumer
abc27.com

Government shutdown looms as Congress battles over debt ceiling

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The battle to keep the government open is coming to a head in Congress this week with a Friday deadline to fund the government looming. On Monday, Republicans blocked a funding package because it included a provision to raise the debt ceiling. Republicans and Democrats are at...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

GOP Senators torpedo debt ceiling, budget setting up likely federal shutdown

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing limit […] The post GOP Senators torpedo debt ceiling, budget setting up likely federal shutdown appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kansas Reflector

Senate GOP torpedoes U.S. government funding bill, raising odds of federal fiscal crises

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing limit […] The post Senate GOP torpedoes U.S. government funding bill, raising odds of federal fiscal crises appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Sen Mitch Mcconnell#Congressional Republicans#Nexstar#Democratic#Gop#Afghan
Fox News

Infrastructure bill: Progressives rebel, say they'll tank infrastructure legislation: LIVE UPDATES

House Rules Committee sets meeting to craft emergency measure to raise debt ceiling. Democratic leaders are seeking other means to raise the debt ceiling after Republicans blocked a pair of efforts this week. GOP lawmakers said they won't participate in a debt ceiling hike because it will facilitate spending on Democrat-backed legislation, such as Biden's $3.5 trillion spending bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Cassidy, Kennedy join Senate GOP to torpedo U.S. government funding bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing limit […] The post Cassidy, Kennedy join Senate GOP to torpedo U.S. government funding bill appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Dollar at 2021 highs even as U.S. government shutdown looms

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The dollar was flying high on Wednesday and hit a 2021 peak against rival currencies even though arguing in Washington over the U.S. debt ceiling threatened to plunge the government into a shutdown. The greenback - the world's reserve currency seen as a safe haven...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Arkansas Online

Funding measure blocked in Senate; shutdown looms for government

WASHINGTON -- Republican senators Monday night blocked a bill to keep the government operating and allow further federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again -- at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden's plans to reshape government. The efforts are not necessarily...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

Republican senators blocked a bill to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government.The efforts are not necessarily linked, but the fiscal yearend deadline to fund the government past Thursday is bumping up against the Democrats’ desire to make progress on Biden’s expansive $3.5 trillion federal overhaul.It’s all making for a tumultuous moment for Biden and his party, with consequences certain to shape his presidency and the lawmakers' own political futures.Success would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wizmnews.com

Another unnecessary government shutdown looming

Here we go again. The federal government is on track for another possible shutdown. A vote is expected this week on funding the federal government to keep the lights on in Washington. The deadline is the end of the day on Thursday, so there isn’t much time, but much work to do. There is also the looming threat of federal default as the country nears the debt limit. And there is that huge, $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Congress’ plate this week. Republicans think the spending goes too far, while progressives think it doesn’t go far enough. Why do our elected representatives struggle so much to come up with a plan just to keep the government funded? There is talk that Congress could extend current federal spending levels, but that path remains unclear, and even if they come up with a plan everyone can agree with, it would only be in place for the next two months. Have we not learned anything from previous government shutdowns? The last government shutdown lasted 35 days, the longest in history. During that time federal workers were not paid and the stock market was spooked. Shutting down during a pandemic would likely be even worse. Members of Congress need to work together, and quickly, to get a deal done. Keeping the federal government operating is the bare minimum of their job requirements, but doing so continues to remain elusive for our elected officials.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy