CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Joe Biden keeps Boris Johnson guessing

By EMILIO CASALICCHIO, NAHAL TOOSI Link Copied
POLITICO
POLITICO
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18C6jf_0c3h2Gwp00

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden likes to play hard to get with Boris Johnson — but shows just enough love to keep the "special relationship" between the U.K. and U.S. alive.

The Biden White House hasn’t forgotten how Johnson cozied up to former President Donald Trump, who embraced Brexit. Nor can it ignore the British prime minister's history of eye-opening comments about U.S. political figures linked to Biden. He once questioned whether former President Barack Obama’s part-Kenyan ancestry predisposed him to a “dislike of the British Empire” and compared former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to “a sadistic nurse in a mental hospital.”

Biden, meanwhile, has called Johnson “kind of a physical and emotional clone” of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gvr8V_0c3h2Gwp00
President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the G7 summit on Aug. 25, 2019, in Biarritz, France. | Stefan Rousseau - Pool/Getty Images

Since taking office, Biden has ignored Downing Street's advice to change course on the Afghanistan withdrawal, and has been critical of his British counterpart over the Brexit impact on Northern Ireland.

But through it all Biden has thrown numerous bones to Johnson, inviting the U.K. into a select defense pact, offering a big helping hand ahead of a crucial British climate summit, and going the extra mile by inviting the prime minister to the White House.

“It’s hard not to get along with Boris Johnson. He is this larger-than-life personality who very much wants to be loved and appreciated,” said Heather Conley, a former George W. Bush administration State Department official now with the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The aim, when the two leaders met in the Oval Office on Tuesday, was to show a united front and smooth the ups and downs of recent months, making clear that whatever their differences, the U.K. and U.S. need each other to tackle the global challenges facing the West.

“What is unusual about this moment is that both Biden and Johnson have much at stake in reframing their nations’ global reputations, and they appear to have recognized this mutual interest and are investing in it,” said Sophia Gaston, director of the British Foreign Policy Group. “Biden knows that targeted acts from America will carry outsized importance for the domestic reception of Johnson’s Global Britain agenda, and he is strategic about deploying these in a way that keeps Britain working hard to maintain the relationship.”

Both need each other to keep the COP26 environment summit show on the road, for instance; Johnson because as the host of the November event he has staked a good chunk of his political reputation on it, and Biden to show the U.S. as a leader on climate issues, in particular after the confused approach from Trump.

Biden handed Johnson a diplomatic win ahead of his White House visit, pledging to double the U.S. contribution to a climate finance fund to help developing countries improve their green credentials. Johnson wants the fund to reach £100 billion before the COP26 event, and said the U.S. contribution marked a “big day for the world.”

As the pair put on a united front in the Oval Office, Biden said he would be at the Glasgow summit "with bells on,” insisting he was "anxious to attend."

The visit to the White House shows the lengths Biden is willing to go to keep his British friend sweet. Both men were in New York on Tuesday morning for the United Nations General Assembly. The pair could have met on the sidelines of the summit, but the White House apparently wanted to make sure Johnson could get some official pomp.

Westminster whispers suggested Downing Street was pushing for a White House moment, Johnson’s first since he became PM. But a Downing Street official insisted it was Biden who suggested it — although the proposal came late in the UNGA planning process.

Of course, part of the motivation could be practical; if Biden invites leaders to meet on the sidelines of the New York summit most of the nations in attendance will want to bend his ear. But the president did meet Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Manhattan — despite Morrison also making a visit to Washington later the same day, suggesting a more generous approach to the Brits.

For his part, Johnson, released from domestic political pressures and many months of COVID restrictions, appeared to relish the opportunity. “It’s the first time we’ve been able to do a trip like this for ages and ages and I’m happy to have everybody here,” the PM gushed to the hacks on the plane, his jacket off and the sleeves of his white twill shirt rolled up to the elbows.

But theatrics aside, some significant tensions remain between the two countries. In an NBC interview recorded on Monday, Johnson admitted the NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan, which ended up leaving thousands of vulnerable people behind and at risk from the Taliban, “could have” been done differently.

At the time of the exit last month, Johnson tried to persuade Biden to extend his withdrawal deadline — but the president refused, even failing to take a call from him for more than 24 hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cc7l4_0c3h2Gwp00

In anticipation of his audience with Biden, Johnson has changed his tune somewhat, praising U.S. “leadership” on the withdrawal during a meeting Tuesday afternoon with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Meanwhile, Biden has been pushing the U.K. to watch its step over the post-Brexit status of Northern Ireland, fearing the hard-fought peace in the region could be harmed. As Johnson prepared for his U.S. trip, senior Democrat Nancy Pelosi, herself on British soil for a visit, issued the latest warning to the prime minister.

When Biden and Johnson sat down together in the White House, the president told his counterpart he believed in the 1998 Northern Ireland peace agreement keeping open the internal border on the island “very strongly.”

“We spent an enormous amount of time and effort, the United States, it was a major bipartisan effort made,” Biden said. “And I would not at all like to see, nor I might add would many of my Republican colleagues like to see, a change in the Irish accords, the end result having a closed border in Ireland."

The most long-standing sticking point is on a trade deal between the U.K. and U.S. — long hailed by Euroskeptics as the prize of Brexit. Talks went into the deep freeze after Biden took office, leaving the U.K. out in the cold, and there is no suggestion of an imminent relaunch.

Conley said Johnson could try to play up the achievement of the U.S.-U.K.-Australian defense pact in part to distract from the fact that there’s no post-Brexit trade deal between London and Washington.

Even Johnson appeared to admit that the 2016 warning from former U.S. President Barack Obama — that Britain outside the EU would be at the “back of the queue” for a deal — had come to pass. He told journalists on the plane to New York, in response to a question from POLITICO, that Biden had “a lot of fish to fry” on the domestic front and had put trade talks on the backburner.

Asked during the White House meeting whether the U.K. was indeed at the back of the queue for a U.S. trade deal, Biden dashed any hopes Johnson might have had. “We’ll have to work that through,” he said.

One senior government figure said Britain could consider joining the North American Free Trade Agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico as a route to a U.S. deal, or for both London and Washington to negotiate into the 11-nation Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

“There are a variety of different ways to do this. The question is whether the U.S. administration is ready,” the government figure said — showing the Brits are still eager to get a deal in the bag but have been coming up against a brick wall. “The ball is in the U.S.'s court. It takes two to tango."

One U.K. official complained that the U.S. deal had become a distraction, and that putting it on a pedestal had set post-Brexit expectations too high.

But Peter Rough, an analyst with the right-leaning Hudson Institute, said that in some ways Johnson -- and Britain as a whole -- appeared liberated as they operated outside the EU framework.

The trilateral deal with Australia and the U.S. was an example of Johnson’s freedom to operate, said Rough, who added that the arrangement was a sign that post-Brexit Britain wasn’t going to kowtow to China as some had predicted.

Ahead of the meeting, a Downing Street spokesperson said the PM would praise “the fantastic state of U.K.-U.S. relations.” Johnson, as his usual optimistic self, was even more effusive, telling reporters “our relations with the U.S. are about as good as they have been at any time in decades.”

He added he had bonded with Biden over trains, quipping: “He’s a bit of a train nut, as am I.”

But Johnson was unsure whether the two shared the same brand of toothpaste — a bonding point between their predecessors George W. Bush and Tony Blair.

“I don’t know about toothpaste,” he said. “I’ll pledge that if I discover anything about the toothpaste I’ll let you know.”

On that — as on many of the issues that really count — Biden likes to keep Johnson guessing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Trump May Not Have to Steal 2024

Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent a pro-Trump plot to pervert the 2024 election?. But along with that question, here’s another: Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election fair and square?. The Biden administration’s numbers are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Biden has lost a key battle against the super-rich

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joe Biden has lost an important battle against the so-called 1%. The U.S. president repeatedly pledged that the super-rich and corporations would pay their fair share in taxes under his leadership. They’ll almost certainly pay more – just not enough to live up to his original promise.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Biden caught between allies and critics on border policy

President Joe Biden is caught between a hard place and an even harder one when it comes to immigration. Biden embraced major progressive policy goals on the issue after he won the Democratic nomination, and he has begun enacting some. But his administration has been forced to confront unusually high numbers of migrants trying to enter the country along the U.S.-Mexico border, and the federal response has inflamed both critics and allies.Much of the anger is centered on the administration’s immigration point person, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “Getting hit from both sides in the matter of immigration...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tony Blair
POLITICO

Inside the White House’s polling obsession

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. FLASH: President JOE BIDEN has canceled a planned Wednesday trip to Illinois, the White House confirmed this evening....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘Build back better, blah blah blah’: Greta Thunberg mocks Joe Biden and Boris Johnson in climate speech

Greta Thunberg has mocked leaders around the world for delivering too much “blah blah blah” and not doing enough to tackle climate change.The Swedish activist, alongside fellow environmentalist Vanessa Nakate, from Uganda, was in Milan speaking at a youth summit.At the climate gathering, Greta said: “Build back better. Blah, blah, blah. Green economy. Blah blah blah. Net-zero by 2050. Blah, blah, blah.”Many politicians, notably PM Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden, have regularly used these slogans and terms in speeches. In February, Mr Johnson teased Mr Biden at a G7 meeting for possibly having “nicked [the slogans] from...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#British#Kenyan#The White House#State Department
POLITICO

Biden’s hot and cold China policy

Presented by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. ‘BOTH SIDES HAVE TOO MUCH TO LOSE’ — Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley told Congress today that two calls he made to his Chinese counterpart were part of his duties to “prevent war,” a sign of just how precarious the U.S.-China relationship was during former President Donald Trump’s tenure.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Former Navy secretary registers as foreign agent to lobby on Australian sub deal

FORMER NAVY SECRETARY REGISTERS FOR WORK WITH AUSTRALIA ON SUB DEAL: Donald Winter, who served as secretary of the Navy during the George W. Bush administration, has registered as a foreign agent to represent Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia in the country’s negotiations with the U.S. and U.K. to acquire an American-made nuclear-powered submarine, according to Justice Department filings.
MILITARY
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Poll: Good news for Biden’s agenda

We have some fresh polling results from our weekly collaboration with Morning Consult, and they offer some good news for President JOE BIDEN, whose domestic policy agenda continues to poll above his job approval number, and a warning sign for both parties on a potential shutdown or default. The bipartisan...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
China
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
POLITICO

Real talk on the debt limit

Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services' morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
PERSONAL FINANCE
POLITICO

Harris' non-crisis crisis comms hire

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With Allie Bice and Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. For months, KAMALA HARRIS’ allies have insisted her office is not in crisis. So why...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

US-Russia set 2nd round of strategic talks under Biden admin

The United States and Russia will hold their second round of strategic talks later this week as the two sides attempt to resolve myriad differences ranging from nuclear weapons to cyberspace, the State Department said Monday.The department said the Biden administration’s second-ranking diplomat would lead the U.S. delegation to the talks with Russia in Geneva Switzerland on Thursday. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will head an interagency delegation to the gathering, which follows an initial meeting in July at which little progress was made. The first meeting took place after Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
122K+
Followers
8K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy