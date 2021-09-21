Flood Advisory issued for Sequatchie by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-21 17:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sequatchie The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Bledsoe County in east Tennessee Northern Sequatchie County in east Tennessee * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 512 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dunlap, Palio, Cagle and Old Cumberland.alerts.weather.gov
