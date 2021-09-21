Coca-Cola Femsa to refinance debt in local bond market

Mexican bottling company Coca-Cola Femsa plans to raise up to MXN10 billion ($497 million) in the local bond market to pay off loans from Scotiabank and Citibanamex. The company intends to issue at least MXN7 billion in five- and seven-year bonds on September 23, but it could increase the size of the deal by as much as MXN3 billion to meet demand, it said in a securities filing on Monday. BBVA and Santander will arrange the bond sale as part of a MXN40 billion program, Coca-Cola Femsa said. The.