Bledsoe County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Bledsoe by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bledsoe The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Bledsoe County in east Tennessee Northern Sequatchie County in east Tennessee * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 512 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dunlap, Palio, Cagle and Old Cumberland.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

#East Tennessee#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Palio#Old Cumberland
