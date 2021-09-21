Petito was murdered

A key member of the Davey Jackson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution passed away Wednesday in Jackson, Wyoming after a brief illness. Geraldine “Dine” Dellenback was instrumental in the growth of the Davey Jackson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution as well as on a state and national level. A long-time valley resident, Dellenback held the office of Regent on the local and later on the state level of DAR, and she was active in many other community causes in Jackson, dedicating her life to the preservation of American history and enhancing the lives of those around her. Most recently, Dellenback participated in the dedication of the plaque placed at the Jackson Town Hall recognizing the life of Davey Jackson. The Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890, is a nonprofit, non-political, volunteer women’s lineage organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.

JACKSON, WY ・ 9 DAYS AGO