Teton County, WY

Petito was murdered

Jackson Hole Radio
7 days ago
 7 days ago
Teton County Coroner Dr Brent Blue confirmed the identity of remains found this weekend in Spread Creek as belonging to Gabby Petito. Blue also said the initial determination of the cause of death was homicide. The FBI reported Blue’s findings on the 22-year-old Petito while they continued their search for...

Jackson Hole Radio

Body found at base of Teton Pass

The body of a Houston, Texas man missing since August 20th has apparently been found. Teton County Search & Rescue conducted a search for 46-year-old Robert ‘Bob’ Lowery at the base of Teton Pass yesterday. After four hours of searching on foot, a team with a search dog located a body fitting Lowery’s description on a steep, timbered slope.
TETON, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Search for missing man to focus on Wilson, Wyoming

The search continues for a missing Houston, Texas man who was last seen August 20th in the Black Canyon area west of Fall Creek Road. Teton County Sheriff’s Office and Teton County Search & Rescue will be initiating a search today from the base of Teton Pass, outside of Wilson for 46-yer-old Robert Stiles Lowery.
WILSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone search continues

Yellowstone National Park searchers moved from searching to recovery efforts Friday after they failed to locate 74-year-old Kim Crumbo at Shoshone Lake. Through the week, crews swept all the trails in the area, searched the entire Shoshone Lake shoreline by boat and gridded the open water by helicopter but were unable to locate Crumbo. On Friday, crews from the National Park Service’s Submerged Resources Center began using sonar equipment to detect clues in the water. However, park search crews continue to search for Crumbo by foot and boat, with assistance from Grand Teton National Park’s interagency helicopter. Recovery efforts will continue for the next several days as conditions warrant. The body of Crumbo’s half-brother Mark O’Neill from Chimacum, Washington was found Monday near their campsite on the east shore of the lake along with fishing gear, a canoe, paddle, PFD and other personal belongings. This incident remains under investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jackson Hole Radio

Investigators reopen Spread Creek

The forensic search has concluded in the Spread Creek dispersed camping area following the recovery of Gabrielle Petito’s body and investigators combing the area for more evidence in the case. In a release Tuesday evening, the FBI stated that the area has now been reopened to the public. Still, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ferrets make comeback

Ferrets make comeback

Wyoming Game and Fish is continuing its successful work with the recovery of a species once thought extinct. Twenty black-footed ferrets were released last week on the historic recovery site near Meeteetse. Ten male and ten female captive-born ferrets joined their kin on the ground, adding another chapter to Wyoming’s work on endangered species recovery. The small mammal was rediscovered in Wyoming 40 years ago.
ANIMALS
Moose attacks on bike path

Moose attacks on bike path

A Wilson resident was injured by a bull moose around 7:15 am Friday morning while reportedly walking his dog on the bike path northeast of the Wilson Elementary School. The man said he noticed the bull moose approximately 50 yards away and his dog remained at his side when the bull decided to charge and knocked him down. The unnamed man was admitted to the hospital for his injuries.
WILSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Arrest warrant issued for Laundrie

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming has issued a warrant for the arrest of Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabrielle Petito who was found dead at the Spread Creek dispersed campground in Bridger-Teton National Forest Sunday. Laundrie and Petito were traveling to western National Parks in a van converted for camping when the 22-year-old disappeared. The search continues for Laundrie who returned home without her with no explanation. Then on September 14th, he disappeared without a trace.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Petito’s body found in Wyoming forest

Law enforcement officials have announced that a body recovered in the Spread Creek dispersed camping is that of Gabby Petito. Petito had been travelling with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie through the Utah and Wyoming. Laundrie returned home to Florida without Petito and has been called a person of interest in her disappearance.
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

National Guard to aid hospitals

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has called approximately 95 Soldiers and Airmen to state active-duty orders, assigned to hospital locations at 24 different sites within 17 Wyoming cities including Jackson. Wyoming’s hospitals have sought additional support to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the surge in hospitalized patients. There are approximately 200 people with COVID-19 in Wyoming hospitals today, which is near the peak number the state has seen during the pandemic.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Searchers investigating Spread Creek in Petito search

The FBI Denver Field Office and its Wyoming Resident Agencies, in coordination with the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jackson Police Department, have been conducting ground surveys at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park. This area is closed to the public and will remain closed until the surveys are complete.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

FBI says Petito’s remains have been recovered near Grand Teton National Park

The remains of a person consistent with the description of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, who has been the subject of a national search since September 11th have been found in the Spread Creek area of Bridger Teton National Forest. While he full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm the remains are those of Miss Petito, Supervisory Resident FBI Agent Charles Jones told the media at a hastily called news briefing that sincere and heart-felt condolences were being conveyed to Gabby’s family.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Gordon defends wolf management

Governor Mark Gordon has issued a statement last week in response to an announcement from the US Fish and Wildlife Service that it will initiate a comprehensive status review of the gray wolf in the western U.S. “They indicated in their public statement, they being the Fish and Wildlife Service,...
ANIMALS
Jackson Hole Radio

Teton County Sheriff and JPD working on Petito case

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Jackson Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the National Park Service, and other state and local law enforcement agencies across the country in the investigation of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito’s disappearance. Ms. Petito, 22, was last known to be in the...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Petito investigation focuses around Jenny Lake

The investigation into the missing Gabby Petito reportedly is centering Friday on a particular area within Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, according to a report. “Thanks to a tipster who gave a concrete description of #GabbyPetito’s van, authorities have narrowed down their search efforts to the Jenny Lake area in Grand Teton National Park,” KSL 5 TV wrote in a tweet.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Driggs declares health emergency

The City of Driggs has declared a state of emergency due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. Following the recommendations of the Department of Health and Welfare as well as the Centers for Disease Control, Eastern Idaho Public Health, and local medical professionals, all of which are urging people to wear masks indoors, Mayor Hyrum Johnson of Driggs issued a Public Health Emergency Order Monday requiring masks to be worn indoors in all publicly accessible places. The order went into effect just after midnight Monday morning, and applies to all businesses, government agencies, schools, churches, and any other indoor location within the city which is publicly accessible.
DRIGGS, ID
Dellenback remembered

Dellenback remembered

A key member of the Davey Jackson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution passed away Wednesday in Jackson, Wyoming after a brief illness. Geraldine “Dine” Dellenback was instrumental in the growth of the Davey Jackson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution as well as on a state and national level. A long-time valley resident, Dellenback held the office of Regent on the local and later on the state level of DAR, and she was active in many other community causes in Jackson, dedicating her life to the preservation of American history and enhancing the lives of those around her. Most recently, Dellenback participated in the dedication of the plaque placed at the Jackson Town Hall recognizing the life of Davey Jackson. The Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890, is a nonprofit, non-political, volunteer women’s lineage organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Plague reported in Fremont County

The Wyoming Department of Health has announced the detection of a rare but serious case of pneumonic plague in a northern Fremont County resident. Plague is a bacterial infection that can be deadly to humans and other mammals, including pets, if not treated promptly with antibiotics. This disease can be...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Flitner is Wyoming Woman Entrepreneur of the Year

The Wyoming Council for Women has announced that Sara Flitner of Jackson is the winner of the 2021 Wyoming Woman Entrepreneur of the Year award. Flitner, Jackson’s former Mayor, operates Flitner Strategies, a Jackson-based firm that operates statewide and provides collaborative problem solving, organizational leadership, and authentic communication services. Flitner...
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Grand Teton National Park assisting in Petito investigation

The case of the 22-year-old woman who disappeared from a visit to Grand Teton National Park is becoming stranger. Gabrielle Petito was traveling in a converted van with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie to see national parks throughout the west including those in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. It was in Grand Teton National Park she was last heard from.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jackson Hole Radio

