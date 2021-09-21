CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Creek, AZ

Save the Date for Desert Discovery Day, Nov. 13

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesert Foothills Land Trust invites residents to unplug and join them for a day of digital detox, fresh air, fun and adventure. The nonprofit organization will present its ninth annual Desert Discovery Day, Saturday, Nov. 13, at Jewel of the Creek Preserve. From 10am to 2pm, attendees will enjoy a fun-filled day of adventure and educational activities in a natural desert setting. Discover the Sonoran Desert, learn about all its dwellers, past and present, and interact with native wildlife.

