Colorado State

No. 5 Iowa aims to keep rolling vs. Colorado State

By Sport Writer, Editor
National football post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith its highest ranking in nearly six years, No. 5 Iowa is putting a variety of impressive streaks on the line Saturday when it hosts Colorado State in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes (3-0) have won nine games in a row overall and have captured 14 straight nonconference contests (including bowls). They also have scored at least 25 points in nine consecutive games and have allowed 24 points or fewer in 25 straight games.

