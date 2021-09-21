CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama to limit press access to October execution of Willie B. Smith III

By Lee Hedgepeth
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama officials have said they will limit press access to the Oct. 21 execution of Willie B. Smith III, who has been on death row for nearly 30 years after being convicted of murdering a woman. In a court document filed earlier this year, lawyers for...

Liberty WILL Survive
7d ago

I can’t believe it took 30 years to put this monster to death. That is what is unjust, he had no mercy for the woman he shot execution style, but he has been able to live and breathe for 30 years. Her family has been grieving and waiting for justice.

