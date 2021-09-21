CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Menomonie, WI

Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts’ Annual Fundraiser Will Be ‘A Night to Remember’

Volume One
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile every night at the Mabel Tainter is one to remember, an upcoming event at the Mabel Tainter is one you really won’t forget. Tickets are now on sale for the Mabel Tainter Theater’s annual “A Night at the Mabel” fundraiser in Menomonie on Saturday, Oct. 2. Enjoy a classy night full of fun, food, and entertainment, with the beautiful Victorian theater transformed by this year’s theme, “Gin and Jazz.” Attendees will get a complimentary glass of champagne and $50 worth of gambling chips they can use for black jack, poker, roulette, or craps. There will be jazz music from the box seats, delicious appetizers, and complimentary gin tastings. All donations go directly toward supporting the Mabel Tainter. Tickets are available at mabeltainter.org for $60 each or $100 for a pair.

volumeone.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Menomonie, WI
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Jazz Music#A Night To Remember#Victorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy