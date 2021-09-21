Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts’ Annual Fundraiser Will Be ‘A Night to Remember’

While every night at the Mabel Tainter is one to remember, an upcoming event at the Mabel Tainter is one you really won’t forget. Tickets are now on sale for the Mabel Tainter Theater’s annual “A Night at the Mabel” fundraiser in Menomonie on Saturday, Oct. 2. Enjoy a classy night full of fun, food, and entertainment, with the beautiful Victorian theater transformed by this year’s theme, “Gin and Jazz.” Attendees will get a complimentary glass of champagne and $50 worth of gambling chips they can use for black jack, poker, roulette, or craps. There will be jazz music from the box seats, delicious appetizers, and complimentary gin tastings. All donations go directly toward supporting the Mabel Tainter. Tickets are available at mabeltainter.org for $60 each or $100 for a pair.