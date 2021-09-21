CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

DeSantis Taps Anti-Mask Vax Skeptic to Be Florida’s Next Surgeon General

By Kana Ruhalter
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled his pick for the next surgeon general of the Sunshine State on Tuesday and it’s a doozy. The Miami Herald reports that Dr. Joseph Ladapo, an anti-mask, vaccine-skeptical, Harvard-trained researcher, is set to replace Dr. Scott Rivkees, who inexplicably faded from public view before quitting recently. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Ladapo falsely wrote that the risks of the COVID-19 vaccine “may outweigh the benefits for certain low-risk populations, such as children, young adults and people who have recovered from COVID-19.” On Tuesday, he called it “senseless” to prioritize vaccinations over everything else, adding that he prefers “personal choice” over mask or vaccine mandates and is proposing a vague strategy that will “reject fear as a way of making policies.” He said “losing weight, exercising more [and] eating more fruits and vegetables” were just as important as vaccines in fighting COVID—another totally baseless claim.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Washington Post Says Gov. Ron DeSantis Just Sank To A ‘Jaw-Dropping’ New Low

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has plunged to new depths, says a Washington Post editorial published Tuesday. The newspaper’s editorial board said DeSantis, a Donald Trump loyalist, had sunk to “a jaw-dropping level of cynicism” by aligning himself with misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, campaigning against mask mandates and announcing fines for local governments that mandate vaccines for staff.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. DeSantis Announces Actions Against Developers Associated with Hilltop Village in Jacksonville

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is taking action against the companies associated with Hilltop Village, a rental housing development located in Jacksonville, in response to a recent unsatisfactory site inspection involving a rodent infestation at the property. Florida Housing is placing conditions...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
MSNBC

Ron DeSantis hits a new low with his Covid-denialist surgeon general

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has long been at the forefront of the Republican Party's Covid-19 denialism, opposing mask mandates and social distancing and condoning the spread of vaccine misinformation — all while boasting about it on Fox News as a victory for freedom. He’s now breaking frightening new ground by appointing a surgeon general who has likened vaccination efforts to a misguided “religion” and believes the dangers of Covid are widely exaggerated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Florida sues Biden administration over catch-and-release policy, alleging violation of federal law

EXCLUSIVE: The state of Florida is suing the Biden administration over its "illegal" catch-and-release policies at the Southern Border, saying they cause harm to the state's "quasi-sovereign interests," while claiming officials are either in violation of federal immigration law, or simply abusing their authority. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

DeSantis asks secretary of state to investigate Facebook

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked Florida's secretary of state to investigate Facebook on Monday based on a news article that reported the social media company gives preferential treatment to politicians, celebrities, professional athletes and other prominent people.DeSantis cited a recent Wall Street Journal report in asking Secretary of State Laurel Lee to see if Facebook's policies violated Florida election law. The article detailed Facebook's practice of exempting high-profile users from some or all of its rules.The newspaper reported that incumbent politicians were included on the “whitelist,” but challengers often weren't in state and local elections. That raised concerns...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgeon General#Vax#Skeptic#Anti#The Miami Herald#Harvard#Wall Street Journal#Covid
arcamax.com

Editorial: The fear is real -- of Florida's reckless new surgeon general

Florida’s new surgeon general says the state “will completely reject fear” when it comes to COVID-19. Apparently Florida will embrace ignorance and recklessness instead. In fact, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, is a trifecta of recklessness when it comes to the pandemic. He questions the value of...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Florida’s new vax-ambivalent surgeon general, another law overturned, soft start to redistricting

It’s Monday, Sept. 27 and the number of new COVID-19 cases in Florida is dropping. Does that mean more people are eating their fruits and vegetables?. That is the question for Florida’s new surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last week to be the state’s top infectious disease expert in year two of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy