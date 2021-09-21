CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico issues government bonds despite high volatility

By Rodrigo Alonso Cruz
latinfinance.com
 7 days ago

The Mexican government sold MXN12.5 billion ($621 million) worth of Mbonos in the local market on Monday "despite the high volatility that persists in the international financial markets and the uncertainty associated with the behavior of the world e. Already have an account?. Free trial. Take a free two-week trial...

www.latinfinance.com

