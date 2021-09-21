CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Clark County declares COVID misinformation a ‘public health crisis’

By Greg Haas
8newsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County has declared misinformation about COVID-19 a “public health crisis.”. A tweet from Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones states that misleading information about COVID-19 “has only made matters worse.”. “It’s important for our governing board to declare health misinformation as a public health crisis and...

www.8newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Tri-County Health To Provide Health Services In Douglas County Through 2022

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Tri-County Health Department says it will offer public health services to Douglas County through the end of 2022. The two entities agreed and signed a contract on Sept. 28 after more than a year of strife. Douglas County announced its intention to separate itself from TCHD after the coronavirus pandemic began and launch its own health department. TCHD previously oversaw Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties. (credit: CBS) County commissioners finally voted to leave the agency in early September of 2021. “I want to emphasize that today is about local control over public health orders and securing continuity of services...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health Crisis#Health And Safety#Misinformation#Klas Rrb#Justin
8newsnow.com

COVID booster shots begin in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An extra layer of protection against COVID-19 is now being offered for thousands of patients in Southern Nevada, with booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine available for the first time Tuesday. The shots are first available to those 65 and older or those in long-term care...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
news3lv.com

Clark County hits 70% COVID vaccination milestone

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District says it has achieved a milestone in its vaccination efforts. More than 70% of those living in Clark County, 12 and older, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccinations. “We know that 70% of our population is vaccinated,”...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WZZM 13

Kent Co. Health Department to provide COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) announced that it is ready to provide COVID-19 booster shots starting Tuesday. This comes after the CDC recommended that certain at-risk populations receive a third dose, but the recommendation only applies to individuals who received a Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
KENT COUNTY, MI
CBS LA

LA County Reports 5 New COVID-19 Deaths; Hospitalizations Hold Steady

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County’s number of COVID-19-positive hospital patients held mostly steady Monday, increasing by one, while the county reported just five new virus-related deaths. Numbers of new fatalities and COVID infections tend to be low on Mondays due to delays in reporting from the weekend. The five new COVID deaths reported Monday gave the county an overall death toll of 26,018. The county reported another 986 cases, for a pandemic total of 1,455,155. According to state figures, where were 908 people hospitalized in the county with COVID, up from 907 on Sunday, with 278 people in intensive care, the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
8newsnow.com

NEW: Nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths reported over weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada reports nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths — totals for Friday, Saturday and Sunday — in data released today. The state’s positivity rate continues to fall, following a pattern set by Clark County. The state reports a 10.6% test positivity rate, down from 10.9% on Friday, and Clark County reports 8.2%, down from 8.4%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Interest in Arizona voucher system surges among parents against mask mandates

Arizona Gov. Greg Ducey (R) is offering $7,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds to parents whose children's school requires them to wear masks, KJZZ reports. Driving the news: Interest in the program, which enables parents to use the funds to send their child to a different private school, has surged since applications opened in August, per the National Public Radio member station in Phoenix.
leedaily.com

Proof of Vaccination Must Be Shown With Photo Id for La County Indoor Events: Just in the News

Hello LA citizens! Amid covid-19 upswing, a new rule is breaking out to restrict your minimal getaways, more specifically LA county indoor events. People planning to hop in to go to an indoor cafe to munch or nightclub to twerk in Los Angeles County will need proof of COVID-19 vaccination soon. While going to a theme park or a huge outdoor event means you’ll need either vaccination or a negative COVID test, the county’s public health director said today. Restrictions will be included in a new Health Officer Order, which will be issued by Friday, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday. The goal is to increase vaccination rates against the virus.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
8newsnow.com

CCSD teachers looking for answers on their health care coverage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District teachers are looking for answers regarding their health care coverage from the board at Thursday’s night meeting. According to the teachers, they say t-h-t health is not paying the bills. A 2nd-grade elementary school teacher Jill Anna Myers teaches in Bunkerville, which...
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Diego weekly Reader

In brilliant capstone to its declarations on racism and vaccine misinformation, Board of Supervisors declares “the twisted darkness that lurks in the depths of every human heart” a public health crisi

“It started with racism, because it had to,” says County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher-Ram as he looks back on his Supreme Council’s ever more complete triumph over evil. “We here in San Diego simply had to respond to the forces that were unleashed across this fundamentally flawed nation by the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota. And it didn’t take us long to realize that a resolution condemning racism, while necessary, was not enough. It didn’t give us the power to act. But public health? That we’re charged with protecting. And what is racism but a degenerative disease that has been with America since birth, one that infects the hearts and minds of so many of those who make up its body politic? The declaration was a huge success. Our mandate to protect health has allowed us all sorts of authority in this realm, from schools to workplaces. Following suit with a similar declaration regarding vaccine misinformation was a no-brainer — yes, we were attacking the dissemination of information, but it was information about health. Totally within our purview. We’ll have the vaccine hesitant gibbering for the jab in no time. And the state Assembly has followed our lead! But really, we at the Council have come to realize that we have been addressing the symptoms and not the disease itself. This declaration will correct that. ‘Supervisor,’ after all, is just a fancy word for Overseer, and it’s time we put that sight to good use.”
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy