Why Tarrant County dropped vaccine incentive to pay residents $50 for COVID shot

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Tarrant County commissioners last week discussed the possibility of paying residents to take the COVID-19 vaccine, the idea has now stalled, officials said Tuesday. The commissioners had been tossing around a plan to give residents $50 gift cards if they get vaccinated against the deadly virus. But after several commissioners expressed concerns at the Sept. 14 meeting, county Judge Glen Whitley said he doesn’t plan to revive the concept.

