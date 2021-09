The Chiefs and Ravens met at M&T Bank Stadium in September last year, and it was one of the most impressive victories of the season for Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes tossed creative touchdown passes to a couple of players no longer on the team: fullback Anthony Sherman and tackle Eric Fisher. You recall “Smoked Sausage” and “Catch and Release,” no doubt. And the Chiefs’ top receiver in that game is not only gone, he plays for the opponent. Sammy Watkins, who now wears Baltimore’s purple, had seven catches.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO