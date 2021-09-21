CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County reporting dramatic spike in covid cases amongst youth

By Jonathan Buck
 7 days ago
Brazos County is seeing another dramatic spike in covid cases.

There are currently over 22-hundred active cases within Brazos County - with 367 new cases and one death being reported just yesterday.

Health officials with the Brazos County health district are urging residents to get vaccinated as a means to reduce the strain on area hospitals and medical centers.

"We are very concerned about the number of cases we've been seeing we are getting cases in by the boatload, covid is still here, it's still affecting our community and unfortunately we are seeing not just a lot of sick people but a lot of people that are in the hospital and dying." said Mary Parrish, Workforce Development Coordinator, Brazos County Health District.

The age group with the highest number of reported cases is in children under age 18 as well as college-age adults ages 18 to 24.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

