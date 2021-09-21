CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Photos From The Texas Border Show The Desperation Of Thousands Of Haitians At A Makeshift Camp

By Kirsten Chilstrom
buzzfeednews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend, the remote southern Texas town of Del Rio saw an influx of immigrants, many originally from Haiti, resulting in around 13,000 people living in a makeshift camp. As the border facilities lacked the resources to take in and process the overwhelming numbers of people, many families set up camp under an international bridge. With little food and water, individuals crossed the river again to get supplies in Mexico and returned to camp with whatever they could carry. On Sunday, US Customs and Border Protection officials stopped allowing people back into Texas, even if returning to camp under the bridge.

www.buzzfeednews.com

Comments / 15

Patriot Jaxson
7d ago

What about the Desperation of Americsms as they see the Demographics of their Country change by the month as illegals are released in nimbets that increase the population by numbers that add cities pf people the size of Cleveland. America csnnot survive this unchecked invasion by Foreign Lands.

Reply
12
SeeYa bye
7d ago

Desperation, HELL! They should have stayed where they were. They left Haiti in 2010 because of any earthquake. They were relocated in Chilie. They should have stayed there, but they are looking for hand outs from America. Thanks Biden maybe you can relocate them to Delaware.

Reply
10
Julius Krizon
7d ago

they got $ to get here?? most look dressed well! send them back!! just grab them throw them on a plane!!! now

Reply
8
Related
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Del Rio, TX
The Hill

NBA struggles with vocal vaccine holdouts

The debate over COVID-19 vaccine mandates has spilled into the NBA, exposing divisions within the league over how to keep players safe from the fast-spreading virus. While around 90 percent of NBA players are fully vaccinated — significantly higher than the U.S. vaccination rate — some of the league’s brightest stars are refusing to get the shot.
NBA
CBS News

Senate prepares to move on bill to prevent government shutdown

Washington — The Senate on Wednesday is preparing to take up a short-term government funding bill that keeps federal agencies operating through December 3, but leaves unaddressed the looming deadline for when the U.S. is projected to exhaust its borrowing authority. Senate Democrats are moving toward passing the stopgap bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
The Hill

Ford asking salaried workers for vaccination status

Ford has asked that all salaried employees in the United States share their COVID-19 vaccination status by Friday, Oct. 8, as the company works to comply with President Biden ’s testing and vaccination mandate he announced earlier this month. The auto giant said it will remain voluntary for hourly employees...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy