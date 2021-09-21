CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK family settles damages in US diplomatic immunity case

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — A British couple who sought justice for their son after he died in a vehicle crash said Tuesday they have settled a civil lawsuit they filed in the United States against an American motorist involved in the collision. Harry Dunn, 19, died in August 2019 after his...

