UK family settles damages in US diplomatic immunity case

Top US military leaders acknowledged Tuesday that the Taliban's rapid takeover in Afghanistan took them by surprise and expressed concern the Islamic regime has not broken ties with Al-Qaeda. "We helped build a state, but we could not forge a nation," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing about the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and evacuation. "The fact that the Afghan army we and our partners trained simply melted away -- in many cases without firing a shot -- took us all by surprise," he said. "It would be dishonest to claim otherwise." Austin said the United States had provided the Afghan military "with equipment and aircraft and the skills to use them."

MILITARY ・ 21 HOURS AGO