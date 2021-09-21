Moving out: Steps to take when leaving a rental

Moving out of an apartment or other rental can be costly if you don't do it properly.

Earlier, the 2 News Oklahoma Problem Solvers showed the important steps to take when moving in .

MORE >>> Protecting your rights as a renter before you move

Now, what you need to know, when moving out.

You've lived in your apartment for several months, maybe even several years, and you decide it's time to move out.

However, that can be pricey.

"When we moved out, we got charged for moving out fees for $487, including replacing the stove," says Corene, who doesn't want us to use her last name.

When they moved in, Corene says that the stove never worked properly, just enough to barely get by.

She says they asked management several times for it to be repaired or replaced, but it never happened.

"It's their job, it's not my job to pay $250 to replace a new stove."

However, Corene never asked for the repair or replacement in writing, only verbally.

It's an expensive lesson she learned for her next apartment, in case there's ever a dispute with the manager, like this time.

"She said 'You either pay or we send you to collections.'"

Corene says she's learned several lessons about renting and moving out.

First, people should put any repair requests and disputes in writing.

You should also review your lease, noting how much notice you need to give.

Most require at least 30 days' notice, so give your landlord a written notice at least five weeks before moving.

Renters should inspect the property and fix any damage the lease says you're responsible for.

Normal wear and tear is expected, but usually you'll need to fill holes and cracks in the walls.

If you make repairs and any improvements, keep your receipt in case there's a dispute later.

Move all your things out and clean thoroughly. Again, see what the lease says is your responsibility.

After that, take pictures and video of the property, and arrange a move-out inspection with management.

Renters should have another adult with them during the inspection.

Under Oklahoma law, Eric Hallett, with Legal Aid says you must ask for your security deposit back in writing.

"And you only have six months to do it," Hallett says.

"If you don’t do it with six months or if you don't do it in writing the landlord gets to keep your deposit. So the number one mistake tenants make is they fail to just request their deposit back in writing."

Corene didn't get her deposit back. In fact, she was charged that extra $487.

She says she thought that was especially unfair since she says she did her best to clean the apartment before moving.

"I hired my own carpet cleaners to come and clean the carpets."

Corene, like many renters, quickly learned there's much more to moving out than you might think.

Here's a detailed list of what you need to know:

The comprehensive tenant move-out checklist below will guide you through the entire process and ensure that you don’t overlook anything important when vacating the rental property – so that you can get your security deposit back and part on good terms with your landlord.

Review your lease agreement

The first thing to do when planning to move out of a rental is review your rental agreement and find out how to properly end the lease. Rules and regulations regarding the moving out notice, maintenance obligations, utility transfers, etc. vary depending on whether you have a month-to-month rental agreement or a fixed-term lease. Besides, every rental agency and property manager has different policies and requirements, so you need to check the specific terms you have agreed to.

The lease will define how far in advance you need to give your landlord a vacate notice (usually about a month before move-out day) and will stipulate what is expected of you upon leaving the property. Once you have reviewed all the provisions in your rental contract and know your tenant move out responsibilities, make sure you add all the tasks and deadlines to your moving calendar and complete all the chores in due time and with maximum efficiency.

Give your landlord a move out notice

Most rental contracts require the tenant to provide a written notification to the property owner 30 days before moving out of the rental. So, you need to write a tenant move out letter and send it to your landlord at least 5 weeks prior to moving day. Your notice should include a statement of the good condition of the rental property, the specific date of your move, and your new address, as well as a request to have your tenancy deposit returned.

In case you’re moving out of a rental before the lease expires, you need to provide the reasons for leaving the property ahead of time and ask your landlord to cancel the lease (or at least allow you to rent the property to someone else – this is called “subleasing” or “subletting” (the new tenant will pay you rent and then you’ll pay the landlord)). Keep in mind though that if your landlord does not agree to either of these options or a suitable replacement tenant is not found, you’ll be responsible for paying rent for the full lease term.

It is a good idea to keep your landlord updated throughout the moving process, so he/she can show the apartment to potential new tenants and guarantee them a move-in date (make sure you’re out of the property by the time you said you would be).

Inspect the property and fix damage

You’re required to return the property in the same condition as it was when you moved in, so your next step is to inspect the home for any damage you may have caused over your time there – make sure you check the property against the condition report from when you moved in to find out what exactly you’re responsible for.

Normal wear and tear is expected and acceptable, but you’re responsible for repairing holes in the walls you’ve made for hanging pictures and other things, fixing scratches and dents on the walls and floors, repainting the walls to their original color, replacing broken windows, making sure the electrical and plumbing systems are in good condition and all the lighting fixtures, kitchen appliances, and any other home equipment that was in the property when you moved in is functioning properly, etc.

Have any repair works documented and keep the receipts – if you made some permanent improvements to the property, you can request the amount of money you spent on them to be deducted from your last rent.

Pay off your bills

Your landlord has the legal right to use your deposit money for any unpaid charges and bills, so make sure you pay off any due taxes and fees before moving out of the rental – waste management fees, utility bills (for gas, electricity, and water), service fees (for Internet, cable TV, and phone), etc. Inform all your service providers that you’re moving out and arrange the services at your rental to be disconnected on the day after your move (unless you have a different agreement with your landlord) and the utilities in your new home to be turned on by move-in day. Don’t forget to take readings of all gas, electricity, and water meters on moving day and photograph them for proof. (See also: How to transfer utilities when moving)

Unless you can pay online, leave enough money for any bills that are due at a time when you will already be away.

Take all your things out of the rental

Make sure you don’t leave any of your stuff behind – you’re going to pack your belongings and move them to your new home, of course, but there may be some things you don’t want to take with you or some things you may completely forget about. None of them should remain in the rental property though, as your landlord can charge you for having to take out and dispose of your stuff. So, make sure you:

Sort out your possessions a couple of months before your move and find a way to get rid of everything you don’t want anymore – sell or donate useful items that are still in good condition, throw away damaged items and items that are too worn out to be used ever again, recycle whatever you can, etc.;

Remember to take down pictures and calendars from the walls, remove stickers and magnets from the fridge, get all your items from the bathroom (shower curtains, mats, towels, toiletries, etc.), pack decorations and hobby materials, take your door mats and rugs, tools and flower pots, etc.;

Open drawers and cupboards, look in the loft and under the stairs, go through the basement and the garage, walk around the yard – just double-check everything;

Take out all the trash.

Don’t forget that cleaning supplies, laundry supplies, hazardous materials (paints, fuel supplies, etc.), trash cans, and anything else that was not in the rental unit when you moved in has to go as well.

Clean thoroughly

Your lease may provide specific details as to what is expected of you in terms of cleaning the rental unit before moving out (professional carpet cleaning, steam cleaning, etc.) or simply say that you should leave the property clean and tidy. Either way, you should try to leave the home in the same condition that it was when you moved in – or even cleaner, if possible. This will ensure the return of your security deposit and will help you avoid move-out hassles, conflicts, and stress.

A typical tenant move out cleaning checklist includes:

Washing the windows

Cleaning the curtains (depending on what material they are made from, some curtains require dry cleaning, others can be steam cleaned or machine-washed, etc.)

Steam cleaning mattresses and upholsteries

Washing the carpets or having them professionally cleaned

Dusting furniture, ceiling fans, and lighting fixtures

Wiping doors and door frames, furniture handles and light switches, etc.

Cleaning kitchen appliances

Washing and disinfecting sinks, toilets, tubs, shower surrounds, countertops, and other kitchen and bathroom surfaces

Vacuuming/sweeping and mopping the floors

Mowing the lawn, trimming the trees and brushes, sweeping the garden paths, removing dead leaves and debris from the gutters, etc. (in case your rental property has a yard)

Cleaning up garages, patios, sheds, balconies, etc. (if applicable)

Emptying and cleaning the bins.

If you plan to do the cleaning yourself, make sure you have all the necessary cleaning supplies and equipment to get the job done. If you intend to use professional cleaning services, budget for the cost and book an affordable and reliable cleaning company as early as possible.

Document the condition of the rental property

You need proof of the condition you’re leaving the rental in, so you’re strongly advised to document the cleaning and repair works (take videos) and keep all the receipts for materials and services you paid for. Also, make sure you take several photos of the property when all your items are taken out and everything is cleaned – all this evidence will come very handy in case of a conflict with your landlord concerning your security deposit.

Arrange a move out inspection

Every move-out checklist for tenants ends with scheduling a final inspection. So, don’t forget to call your landlord a week or so before leaving the property and ask him/her to conduct a move-out walkthrough of the rental unit to see whether any security deposit deductions are justified. Be present at the move-out inspection, discuss any issues that may arise, try to find mutually beneficial solutions, and request your tenancy deposit back.

Get your security deposit back

When you move out of a rental property, you’re legally entitled to get your tenancy deposit back (unless you have done extensive damage or violated the terms of your lease agreement).

You already know what to do when moving out of a rental to avoid deposit deductions – all that is left to do now is send a written request by certified mail (with return receipt requested) to your former landlord (keep in mind that you’re required to provide your new address in your request). Depending on your state law, the landlord will have two to three weeks after receiving the letter to either return your deposit money or provide a written statement of deductions (for unpaid utility bills, repairing damaged items, cleaning the property, etc.).

If there’s no response or if you disagree with your landlord’s statement, you might need to go to small claims court to settle the issue.

Contact the Problem Solvers:

918-748-1502

problemsolvers@kjrh.com

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --