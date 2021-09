The NFT sector has skyrocketed throughout the first half of 2021 after discreetly existing in the background of the crypto industry. Its recent growth curve is similar to what DeFi experienced in 2020. The most significant trend of the year aims to disrupt how collectibles and asset sharing worked. Many questioned it at times, but ultimately, it appears that most people are less skeptical of NFTs than of the crypto industry as a whole. A remarkable development, although one that highlights the potential of non-fungible tokens.

