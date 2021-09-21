CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
March 28, 1943 ~ September 16, 2021 (age 78) Warren-Louis B. Bell-78- passed away on Thursday September 16, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, OH. Louis was born on 3-28-1943 in Tennille, GA. to Willie Frank Bell and Eula Mae Bell. He was the oldest of the nine children He was a graduated of TJ Elder High School. He like to listen to music, cook for his family and friends, ride his motorcycle and was a member of the Brothers of Hammer Motorcycle Club. He was a member of the Bethel Temple United Holy Church. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife; Harriet Spencer Bell which he married on 8-2-1969, his children; Chris Bell, Denise Spencer, his siblings; Jean Arlie Hall, Charlie Mae Bryant, and Stephanie V. Hudson, J.W. Bell, his grandchildren; Celesle Spencer, Darryl Spencer and Racine Spencer, great-grandchildren; Janise Spencer Jateese Spencer, Anthony Stowers, Dariona McCorkle, Trinity McCorkle and King Spencer. He was preceded in death by his parents.

