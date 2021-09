Scotty McCreery is a BIG George Strait guy. According to Scotty, the first concert he ever went to was George Strait, Reba and Lee Ann Womack. (Talk about a stacked lineup). So it’s only fitting that his new album features a tribute of sorts to the King. Ahead of the release of his upcoming album, Same Truck, Scotty dropped a new track from the album called “Damn Strait.” The song is a heartbreaker that tells the story of a relationship gone […] The post Scotty McCreery Releases “Damn Strait,” A Tribute To The King And The Painful Memories Of A Love Gone Wrong first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO