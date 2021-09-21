CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kali Uchis Talks Breakthrough Year With “Telepatía” & Her Billboard Latin Music Award Nominations

By Lucas Villa
@wearemitu
@wearemitu
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kali Uchis is rounding out her breakthrough year with seven nominations at this week’s Billboard Latin Music Awards. The Colombian-American artist turned into a global superstar thanks to the success of “Telepatía.” In an exclusive interview ahead of the Billboard Latin Music Awards, Uchis talked about fighting for the vision of her first Latin album, seeing her music accepted by her Latino and LGBTQ+ communities, and her upcoming tour with Tyler, the Creator.

wearemitu.com

Comments / 0

Related
@wearemitu

Bad Bunny & Paquita La Del Barrio Stole Show At Billboard Latin Music Awards + 4 More Top Moments

The 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards were live from Miami last night. Out of his 22 nominations, Bad Bunny won 10 awards. Though he wasn’t a presenter or performer, the Puerto Rican superstar stole the show with Mexican icon Paquita La Del Barrio. There were also standout performances from Camila Cabello, Karol G, Tokischa, Rosalía, and more. Here’s our top five moments from the show.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaytranada
Person
Rupaul
Person
Kali Uchis
hola.com

Here are the first-time finalists at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

This year’s highly-anticipated Billboard Latin Music Awards are less than a week away. The star-studded show will highlight an array of Latin and internationally renowned artists in an evening that will feature performances by chart-topping artists including Camila Cabello, Karol G, Juanes, Banda MS, Christian Nodal, Rauw Alejandro, Joss Favela, Prince Royce, and more surprise guests.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Most Memorable Moments and Biggest Performances

The 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards brought together exciting performances and musical collaborations by the hottest Latin artists. Hosted by William Levy, Gaby Espino, Pedro Fernández and Maite Perroni, plenty of artists brought their A-game to the annual celebration held at the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida, on Thursday. From...
MIAMI, FL
ETOnline.com

Belinda and Christian Nodal Share Sweet PDA-Moment at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Belinda and Christian Nodal shared a sweet PDA-filled moment at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The 29-year-old actress/singer and the 22-year-old norteño singer were on hand at the awards ceremony in Miami on Thursday. After the "Botella Tras Botella" crooner won the Billboard Latin Music award for Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo the camera panned to him and Belinda.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Music#Music Award#Latino#Instagram A#Premios Billboard#Latinbillboards#Tiktok#Spanish#Colombian American#Telemundo#Lgbtq#Sin Miedo Tour#Haitian
@wearemitu

Camilo, C. Tangana & Bad Bunny Among Top 2021 Latin Grammy Nominees

The nominations for the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards have been revealed. This year’s top nominee is Colombian pop star Camilo with 10 nominations. He’s followed by Dominican legend Juan Luis Guerra with six nominations and Spanish rapper C. Tangana with five nominations. They’re trailed by Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny with four nominations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Celebrities
dailyrindblog.com

28th Annual Billboard Latin Music Awards Honors Chart-Topping Music of 2021

Image credit: Billboard / Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images. The 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards were held on Thursday night live from the Watsco Center in Florida. The annual awards ceremony wrapped this year’s Billboard Latin Music Week, which celebrated Latin culture and entertainment with conferences, workshops, performances, and more. The biggest chart-toppers in Latin music were honored on Thursday night, awarding the albums, songs, performers, labels, and imprints that have dominated Billboard’s weekly charts throughout 2021.
@wearemitu

5 Artists From The African Diaspora Making Waves in Latin Music

Latin music wouldn’t be what it is without the influence from Africa, African beats and the African diaspora in Latin America and their contributions to our sounds. For Latin Heritage Month, we want to highlight 5 artists from the African diaspora that are making waves in Latin Music. From Colombia’s Chocquibtown to American-born Trinidadian singer LATENIGHTJIGGY who is fully bilingual, these five artists need to be part of your music library.
MUSIC
The Independent

Latin Grammys: Camilo is top contender with 10 nominations

Camilo won his first Latin Grammy Award last year and could soon have many more in his hands: The Colombian singer-songwriter of hits like “Tutu” and “Favorito” received a leading 10 nominations Tuesday, including song of the year and record of the year, for “Vida de Rico,” and album of the year for “Mis Manos” (My Hands).Dominican maestro Juan Luis Guerra followed him with six nominations, and Spanish rapper C. Tangana received five. Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who triumphed last week at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, garnered four nominations Tuesday.The Latin Grammy Awards gala will be aired...
MUSIC
@wearemitu

@wearemitu

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dedicated to bringing you the latest news affecting the Latinx community.

 http://wearemitu.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy