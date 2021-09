Zac Brown took to his social media just minutes ago (9/28) to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has stopped his current tour. Zac posted to Instagram, “To all our fans, I have made the very difficult decision to pause Zac Brown Band’s ‘The Comeback Tour.’ Despite taking precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO