The San Jose Sharks should sign Patrick Marleau for one more season

With their rookie camp well underway and the first rookie game against the Ottawa Senators in the books, there are a few Montreal Canadiens players to watch, such as Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Jan Mysak and Kaiden Guhle. These three players have a significant chance to be part of the Laval Rocket this season and maybe get a shot at the Canadiens at some point as well. Another player that everyone is keeping a very close eye on is defenceman Mattias Norlinder. Norlinder has all the skills to be the puck-moving defenceman that the Habs have been looking for; the problem is he isn’t ready for the NHL…yet.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO