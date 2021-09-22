This Nashville Junk Removal Team Helps Furnish Homes and Shelters

Brianna is StyleBlueprint’s Associate Editor and Staff Writer. She is an avid fan of iced coffee and spends her free time reading all things true crime. For many of us, the idea of decluttering feels stressful and time-consuming, but for Walter Hindman and Colin Shepardson, co-founders of Junkdrop, their junk removal service helps people “feel good about decluttering.” Many of the items they receive from clients are still in good condition and can be reused, so instead of hauling them to a landfill, Junkdrop teams up with local charities to donate these items to people in need.