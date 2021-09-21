Next Up On Netflix: Biglaw And All Of Its Partner Track Drama

"I did you all a favor, and now you owe me money." Netflix has revealed the trailer for a Brazilian drama titled 7 Prisoners, which just premiered at both the 2021 Venice and Toronto Film Festivals this month. Produced by the Oscar-nominated filmmakers Fernando Meirelles (City of God) and Ramin Bahrani (The White Tiger), the film is the second feature from director Alexandre Moratto (Sócrates), who confirms his status as a "major new voice of Brazilian cinema." To provide a better life for his family in the country, 18-year-old Mateus accepts a job in a junkyard in São Paulo for his new boss. But when he and a few others become trapped in the dangerous world of human trafficking, he will be forced to decide between working for the very man who imprisoned him or risk his and his family's future. Described as "a tense thriller, one that deepens into a masterful study of power, solidarity and betrayal." This stars Christian Malheiros, Bruno Rocha, Vitor Julian, Lucas Oranmian, Cecília Homem de Mello, Dirce Thomaz, along with Rodrigo Santoro. I recently saw this and it's very good, a tough look at life on the street in São Paulo.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO