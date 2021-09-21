CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next Up On Netflix: Biglaw And All Of Its Partner Track Drama

By Staci Zaretsky
abovethelaw.com
 8 days ago

We are so deeply excited to bring this story of an Asian American woman trying to break the glass ceiling at an elite law firm to life. — Georgia Lee, co-executive producer and co-showrunner of “Partner Track,” commenting on the new Netflix series adapted from Helen Wan’s 2013 novel of the same name (affiliate link). “Full of fun and romance, this is a contemporary and insightful look at the added pressures for women and those of underrepresented backgrounds in the workplace today,” said Jinny Howe, Vice President of Original Series at Netflix. Arden Cho, best known for her roles on “Teen Wolf” and “Chicago Med,” will play the lead role of Ingrid Yung.

