Governor Inslee says he is extremely frustrated and has anxiety over the impact on Washington state hospitals due to the rising rates of people in Idaho not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. He recently appeared on MSNBC and spoke with anchor Geoff Bennett to discuss what he wishes the Governor of Idaho would do to stop the flow of COVID-19 patients coming to Washington to 'clog up my hospitals."

