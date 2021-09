The Red Sox and Mets finish up their two-games series tonight at Fenway Park with Chris Sale on the mound for the good guys (7:10 p.m., NESN, ESPN out-of-market). Sale didn’t look like CHRIS SALE the last time out, and he looks to get back into form after his second bout with COVID-19, with his final start currently lining up with the last day of the regular season. It would be nice to have Sale available as a starter or reliever in the wild card game—don’t much care which—and every win the red-hot Sox can put up between now and then makes a potential one-game affair that much more palatable.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO