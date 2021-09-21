'Creepshow' Season 3 Producer Greg Nicotero Talks 'Surrealistic' New Episodes of Shudder Horror Anthology (Exclusive)
Creepshow Season 3 is almost here, and the show's executive producer Greg Nicotero recently opened up about the "surrealistic" experience of filming the new episodes. The new season of Shudder's horror anthology series, which is based on the iconic '80s horror films of the same name, will debut on Thursday, Sept. 23. Ahead of the big premiere, Nicotera sat down for a virtual interview with PopCulture.com and shared that he's been busy with the series for essentially the past year because they "shot Season 2 and 3 together for Creepshow."popculture.com
