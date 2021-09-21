Hounds flip script in Round Two of SHAC

Manchester’s Luke Hayslip shot a 39 in round two of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Tournament, leaving him in third place overall after 18 holes. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Buckeye Hills Golf Course was the host for the second round of the 2021 Southern Hills Athletic Conference boys golf tournament on Thursday, Sept. 16 and after the dust had cleared on day two, both the individual and team leader boards had been flipped. After the West Union Dragons had the lead after the first round, the Manchester Greyhounds rallied back to turn a two-stroke deficit into seven stroke lead halfway through the tourney.

The Greyhounds carded an impressive team total of 157 in the second round, slicing 15 strokes off of their first round score. The Hounds were led by senior and two-time defending SHAC champion Daulton McDonald, who found himself in an unfamiliar spot after round one, third place overall. But that changed on Thursday as McDonald roared back into the individual lead by shooting a 34 to put him four strokes ahead of second place Dakota Pell of West Union. The Hounds also got a solid round of 39 from Luke Hayslip as he moved up a post to third in the individual standings.

Pell fired a 37 in round two, while twin brother Derrick shot a 40, leaving them both still within striking distance of the lead.

When the tourney concludes later this week, the top 15 golfers will earn All-SHAC honors and after two rounds, golfers from Adams County held an amazing 14 of those 15 spots. In the top 15 after 18 holes of the 36-hole tourney were McDonald, Hayslip, Logan Bell, and Isaiah Scott from Manchester; the Pell brothers, first round leader Jonathan MacDowell, Chase Taylor, and Aden Weeks, the entire team from West Union; and also the entire North Adams squad- T.J. Holt, Carson Chaney, Ethan Taylor, Jacob Campbell, and Brady Lung. Peebles’ Logan Mahan is just one spot away, sitting in the 16th spot.

S HAC Round Two:

North Adams: T. J. Holt (44), Carson Chaney (45), Jacob Campbell (46), Brady Lung (43), Ethan Taylor (42)

Peebles: Logan Mahan (49); Keltin Robinson (45); Remington Beckham (53), Byron Stephens (51), Jacob Newkirk (64)

West Union: Derrick Pell (40), Aden Weeks (45), Chase Taylor (47), Dakota Pell (37), Jonathan MacDowell (44)

Manchester: Daulton McDonald (34), Luke Hayslip (39), Isaiah Scott (40), Logan Bell (44), Karson Reaves (51)

Team Standings after Round Two: Manchester 329, West Union 336, North Adams 351, Ripley 397, Peebles 403, Whiteoak 407, Eastern Brown 416, Lynchburg 430, Fairfield 431