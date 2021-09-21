CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Garrett Whitlock placed on 10-day injured list

By Over the Monster
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Red Sox were able to pick up a fifth straight win on Sunday and complete a sweep over the Orioles, maintaining the top spot in the wildcard race, there was a little bit of bad news when Garrett Whitlock left the game with a trainer. It was ultimately described as right pectoral tightness, but the severity has been unclear. It’s still not totally clear, but we do know that it is enough to place the righty on the 10-day injured list. Ryan Brasier is coming back up to take his place on the roster.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

What Loss Of Reliever Garrett Whitlock Means For Red Sox

Tom Brady's Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB 'Out The Door'. The Boston Red Sox have made it work, despite being without a plethora of players as COVID-19 recently tore through the roster. Hopefully the same goes for their next stretch where they’ll be without pitcher Garrett Whitlock. The Rule...
MLB
Yardbarker

Garrett Whitlock Hits IL At Inopportune Time For Red Sox

Garrett Whitlock has been a revelation for the Boston Red Sox in 2021. The former Rule 5 pick has exceeded all expectations, and he has been one of the team’s most reliable relief options all year long. His year becomes even more impressive when you consider the fact that this...
MLB
NJ.com

Red Sox place ex-Yankees pitcher on injured list for stretch run

If the Boston Red Sox want to hold off the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Wild-Card race, they’ll have to do so without reliever Garrett Whitlock. Want to bet on MLB?. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best licensed...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Brasier
NESN

Garrett Whitlock Injury: Alex Cora Provides Latest On Red Sox Pitcher

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. Garrett Whitlock has been nails for the Boston Red Sox this season, so it certainly wasn’t good news when he was placed on the injured list last week. The good news for Boston, though, is that he’s feeling better. Whitlock...
MLB
chatsports.com

Red Sox News: Garrett Whitlock making strides toward Postseason return

The Red Sox are in Baltimore for a three-game stand against the Orioles with the Postseason on the line. Boston has six games remaining on the calendar and they need to win as many of them as possible. Luckily enough for them, they could be getting back one of their best weapons in the near future.
MLB
Boston Globe

Sigh of relief: Garrett Whitlock on track for weekend return

BALTIMORE — Garrett Whitlock made 60 throws in the outfield at Camden Yards on Tuesday afternoon and is on track to come off the injured list this weekend. “A big step for him, obviously, to be able to go out there and play catch,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said before a 4-2 loss against the Orioles.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Race#The Red Sox#Orioles#Il
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Christian McCaffrey News

Just a few days ago, the Carolina Panthers kept their undefeated season alive with a win dominant victory over the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, that win came with a significant cost. Star running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury and first-round corner Jaycee Horn suffered a broken foot. Thankfully, the...
NFL
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Red Sox Drop Ball Against Yankees, But Schedule Favors Them In Wild Card Race

BOSTON (CBS) —  The one thing the Red Sox couldn’t really afford during their weekend series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park was a sweep. So of course, the Red Sox went out and got swept. The culmination of the three-game sweep came in frustrating fashion Sunday night with a see-saw loss, one that saw the Red Sox drop the ball on a few occasions and, ultimately, drop in the standings. The two-game lead that Boston owned over New York before the first pitch on Friday is now gone, flipped into a one-game deficit in the Wild Card race....
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Rays place Kevin Kiermaier on COVID-19-related injured list

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays placed centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier on the COVID-19-related injured list Saturday afternoon and called up reliever Joey Krehbiel, a Seminole High product. The Rays indicated Kiermaier has not tested positive for COVID-19 by noting he was placed on the list due to “general illness/symptoms.” There is...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy