Garrett Whitlock placed on 10-day injured list

While the Red Sox were able to pick up a fifth straight win on Sunday and complete a sweep over the Orioles, maintaining the top spot in the wildcard race, there was a little bit of bad news when Garrett Whitlock left the game with a trainer. It was ultimately described as right pectoral tightness, but the severity has been unclear. It’s still not totally clear, but we do know that it is enough to place the righty on the 10-day injured list. Ryan Brasier is coming back up to take his place on the roster.