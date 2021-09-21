Pinedale Elementary named National Blue Ribbon School
Pinedale Elementary School in Rapid City is one of four South Dakota schools being recognized as a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. Tuesday's announcement recognized Pinedale for the school's overall academic achievement by naming it an "Exemplary High Performing School." It was Pinedale's first recognition as a National Blue Ribbon School since the program was established in 1982.rapidcityjournal.com
