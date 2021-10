OSAKIS -- A bomb threat has closed the school buildings in Osakis. Superintendent Randy Bergquist says all pre-K through sixth-grade students were moved over to the Osakis Community Center and the seventh through 12th-grade students were taken to the Osakis Lutheran Church. He says school has been canceled for the remainder of the day and was asking parents to come pick up their children.

OSAKIS, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO