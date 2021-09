Aiden Mansilla had three assists and was one of six different goal scorers for Kearny, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it rolled to a 9-0 victory over Memorial in Kearny. Alan Antonelli and Juan Rojas each had two goals and an assist for Kearny (6-1), which also got two goals by Nicholas Gomez. Christian Escandon and Alejandro Alvarado had a goal apiece, Dalton Davila dished out two assists and Alex Cruz made two saves in the shutout.

KEARNY, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO