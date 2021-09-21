A Dramatic Day For U.S. Indices

In my last post on Sept. 14, I suggested that US indices were once again in a fragile state with risk appetite waiting, and whilst we are not at a climactic top just yet, we can expect to see some dramatic moves lower. And so it has proved today with all three of the major indices falling sharply with the YM, the NQ, and the ES all trading just off the lows of the day and with widespread down candles. So let’s take a look at one of these and in this case, it’s the NQ E-mini daily chart.