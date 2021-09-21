CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles add ex-Bills lineman, place Brandon Brooks, Brandon Graham on injured reserve | What roster moves mean for depth chart

By Mike Kaye
 7 days ago
The Eagles made a handful of roster moves ahead of their preparation for the Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The team officially placed defensive end Brandon Graham (Achilles) and right guard Brandon Brooks (pec) on injured reserve. Graham is expected to miss the remainder of the season, while Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Brooks could return at some point.

Eagles practice report: Zach Ertz, Brandon Brooks sidelined; Nick Sirianni compares season to a heavyweight fight

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni likes to use a lot of metaphors. That’s why it wasn’t surprising that he used one in the locker room Sunday after the Eagles defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 32-6. Sirianni said the victory was only a “Round 1” win, alluding to the fact that the season would be a 17-round fight to make the playoffs and be successful.
Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (ankle) practiced fully on Thursday and Friday, virtually guaranteeing he will be available for the Week 2 showdown against the 49ers. Undoubtedly, this is fantastic news for fantasy managers, primarily after the former Penn State Nittany Lion started his year off on the right foot, compiling 74 yards off 15 carries while also pulling in four of his five targets for 39 yards in Week 1. While Sanders' production patterns weren't consistent during the 2020 campaign, it seems as if he will have a more stable role moving forward, at least that's how it appears based on his workload during the opener. Nonetheless, the 24-year-old should remain starting in all formats, although he has a way to go before fantasy managers can trust him moving ahead.
Buffalo Bills Depth Chart

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle) was limited in practice the last two days and is questionable for the Week 2 clash with the Miami Dolphins. Beasley is fourth on Buffalo's receiver depth chart, behind Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley. All three of the wideouts ahead of him played over 90 percent of the offensive snaps in the Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Davis' snap percentage came in at 50.6. Despite that, Davis scored the group's only touchdown on two receptions and 40 yards receiving. The 22-year-old has a nose for the end zone -- he scored seven times in 2020 as a rookie -- but he'll continue to be a shaky flex play in much deeper leagues unless there's an injury ahead of him. Isaiah McKenzie or Jake Kumerow could have a bigger role if Davis doesn't play.
Brandon Graham suffers leg injury in Eagles vs. 49ers [UPDATE]

[UPDATE]: No official word yet, but things aren’t sounding good for Brandon Graham, who has reportedly suffered an Achilles injury. We all know what that means, the Eagles’ veteran would likely miss the remainder of the 2021 season. I hope I’m wrong on what I’m hearing but Brandon Graham could...
EAGLES EDGE BRANDON GRAHAM TORE ACHILLES, OUT FOR YEAR!

Defensive end Brandon Graham was carted off of the field late in the second quarter with a possible leg injury after limping badly off of the field. The Eagles are fearful that a torn Achilles will sideline the Pro Bowler for the rest of 2021, per Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn.
Philadelphia Eagles lose Brandon Graham for remainder of season

It’s been said so many times that, at this point, it has to be considered cliche, but the NFL is truly a week-to-week league. ‘Round1’, as Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni would say led to a double-digit road win. ‘Round 2’ looked much different. This one unfolded like a...
Report: Eagles Believe Brandon Graham Suffered Season-Ending Achilles Tear

Eagles star defensive end Brandon Graham is done for the season after tearing his achilles tendon against the 49ers on Sunday, per multiple reports. The news was first reported by longtime NFL reporter Derrick Gunn and later confirmed by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. On a play in the second half,...
Brandon Brooks injury leads to Landon Dickerson debut for the Eagles

The Eagles have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, if they can stay healthy. Unfortunately, Brandon Brooks was sidelined early in the second quarter on Sunday against the 49ers with a chest injury and was labeled as questionable to return. Fortunately, however, the team added a bit...
Philadelphia Eagles place TE Zach Ertz on reserve/COVID-19 list; OG Brandon Brooks has pec strain

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Zach Ertz on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Per NFL protocols, players who are vaccinated and asymptomatic can return after providing two negative test results 24 hours apart, while unvaccinated players who test positive must isolate for at least 10 days. The Eagles' next game is on Monday Night Football Sept. 27 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Eagles’ Brandon Graham, their ‘heartbeat,’ lost for season

PHILADELPHIA — The longest tenured active Eagle, defensive end Brandon Graham, is all but officially done for the season after suffering a suspected torn left Achilles’ tendon in the second quarter of a 17-11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Graham hurt himself spinning away...
Eagles OL Brandon Brooks (pec) headed to IR

Philadelphia Eagles three-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks has a strained pectoral muscle and is headed for short-term injured reserve. The team feared the muscle was torn, which would have ended his season. He'll have to miss at least three weeks on IR. Head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed the injury...
Eagles’ Brandon Graham ruled out for season; Zach Ertz placed on COVID list

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni confirmed Monday afternoon defensive end Brandon Graham ruptured his Achilles during a 17-11 loss Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers. Graham will miss the remainder of the 2021 season. “Brandon will be out for the year,” Sirianni said. “When you lose a player like Brandon Graham,...
Which Eagles need to step up in Brandon Graham's absence? Start with Fletcher Cox

PHILADELPHIA -- The air was heavy inside the Philadelphia Eagles' postgame interview room -- way beyond what is normal for a Week 2 regular-season loss. News was circulating that 13th-year defensive end Brandon Graham had likely torn an Achilles and would miss the remainder of the season, and his teammates were taking it hard.
Nick Sirianni with Updates on Brandon Brooks and Brandon Graham

Injuries happen in the NFL and the Eagles surely have dealt with their fair share over the past few season, losing plenty of key players along the way. Two weeks into this 2021 season, the injury bug has bitten the Eagles -- hard. Yesterday Brandon Graham announced on social media...
Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon explains how Brandon Graham’s injury impacts the defense

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon went into the defensive meeting room Tuesday without one of his cornerstone players, defensive end Brandon Graham. Graham, who had eight sacks last season and was instrumental in the team’s run defense and early defensive success this season, ruptured his Achilles tendon in Sunday’s 17-11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, ending his season.
