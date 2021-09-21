Eagles add ex-Bills lineman, place Brandon Brooks, Brandon Graham on injured reserve | What roster moves mean for depth chart
The Eagles made a handful of roster moves ahead of their preparation for the Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The team officially placed defensive end Brandon Graham (Achilles) and right guard Brandon Brooks (pec) on injured reserve. Graham is expected to miss the remainder of the season, while Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Brooks could return at some point.www.nj.com
