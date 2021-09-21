CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Falcons work out WR John Brown

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bJWWF_0c3gpXUp00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After requesting his release from the Raiders, John Brown did not land an immediate contract. But Brown has resurfaced on the radar, with NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero noting (via Twitter) the veteran speed merchant worked out for the Falcons on Tuesday.

Atlanta began the season in transition at wide receiver, having traded Julio Jones to Tennessee. Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage have worked as the Falcons’ starters. Brown profiles as an experienced depth piece, albeit one who is coming off a down 2020 season.

The Bills received a quality year from Brown in 2019. The ex-Division II superstar became the first Bill to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards since Sammy Watkins in 2015, hauling in 72 passes for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns two seasons ago. Buffalo brought in Stefon Diggs in 2020, however, and dropped Brown down to an auxiliary option. After injuries limited Brown to nine games last season, the Bills released him earlier this year.

Brown, 31, has started for three teams — the Cardinals, Ravens and Bills — and produced two 1,000-yard seasons, the first coming with Arizona in 2015. He was on pace for a third in 2018, but the Ravens’ Joe Flacco-to-Lamar Jackson switch curtailed their receivers’ numbers that year. A former third-round pick, Brown did not impress at Raiders training camp but resides as one of the top free agents available at this point.

Comments / 2

Related
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
Yardbarker

Falcons at Buccaneers Injury Report: WR Out

The Atlanta Falcons will be missing reserve wide receiver Frank Darby on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Darby was limited in practice on Thursday, and on Friday, he was downgraded to out for Sunday's game on Atlanta's injury report. How to Watch - Falcons at Buccaneers. Darby was Atlanta's...
NFL
Yardbarker

Falcons WR Russell Gage questionable to play vs. Giants

Russell Gage ‘s ankle injury in last week’s divisional matchup against the Buccaneers revealed how this coaching staff feels about the receiver depth on the roster. If he can’t play against the Giants, which Ian Rapoport reports could be a long shot, the Falcons may be forced to play Olamide Zacchaeus a significant amount of snaps.
NFL
Yardbarker

Calvin Ridley Stepping Up As Falcons' Top WR

Just before it all went wrong, Calvin Ridley did something right. All it took was a third quarter touchdown to ease the concerns of Atlanta Falcons fans. Yes, he's not Julio Jones 2.0. That doesn't mean Ridley can't be the new WR1. Ridley's afternoon in a 48-25 loss to the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
USA Today

Falcons yet to work out any free-agent offensive linemen

The Falcons’ Week 1 loss undeniably exposed massive holes on both sides of the football. When looking beyond the box score and taking into consideration the makeup and future of the team, there’s a case to be made that Atlanta’s loss was the worst in the league. It’s easy to teeter the line of winning now and building for the future when you’re winning, but this isn’t sustainable when the team’s getting dominated.
NFL
chatsports.com

Falcons and Owls Fight It Out in Falcon Stadium

Last week the Falcons faced a team who ran a balanced attack out of a spread offense, coached by a head coach in his second year with the program, and who had transfer players at quarterback and key wide receiver and running back spots. This week they will play a...
FOOTBALL
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons bring in two-time 1,000 yard WR for workout

A position that has been overlooked for the Atlanta Falcons has been wide receiver. So far this year the Falcons receivers have not made the type of impact that we expected them to. Of the top-five receiving yards leader on the team, four of them are tight ends or running...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
John Brown
Person
Joe Flacco
chatsports.com

Falcons flex WR Juwan Green to active roster for Week 3

The Falcons will be down both Russell Gage and Frank Darby on Sunday, and though we’ve yet to see Darby play, that’s two receivers you’re going without. That leaves a thin receiver corps of Calvin Ridley, Olamide Zaccheaus, Tajae Sharp and Christian Blake, and while the Falcons figure to involve Hayden Hurst and Cordarrelle Patterson more as receiving options to help offset the loss of Gage, that’s probably fewer players than Atlanta’s comfortable rolling with.
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants-Falcons inactives: WR Kenny Golladay will play for New York

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Kenny Golladay will play Sunday for the New York Giants when they host the Atlanta Falcons. Golladay, listed on Friday’s injury report as questionable with a hip injury, will be inactive. The Giants signed Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract this offseason in hopes he...
NFL
chatsports.com

Falcons vs. Giants: John Cominsky out, QB Feleipe Franks is active

The Falcons are starting at a must-win situation heading into Week 3. Dropping to 0-2 doesn’t leave a lot of room for mistakes. At 0-3, the Falcons need a series of miracles to sniff the playoffs. That means the week’s inactives become even more important than normal. We knew a...
NFL
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons try out WR converted TE with 8 TD season, 4 others

If there is one thing you cannot criticize the Atlanta Falcons for it would be their willingness to make roster moves, even if they seem like small moves. The team has brought in a number of players to try out and see if they can cut it with the team. Among them is a former second-round pick of the Eagles that nearly reached 1,000 yards and had eight touchdowns in a season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#American Football#Wr#Raiders#Nfl Com#Bills#Cardinals
The Spun

Mike Golic Predicts NFL Coach Will Eventually Be Fired

There are a fair number of critics of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy at this point in his career – longtime sports radio host Mike Golic among them. The former ESPN Radio host predicted on Sunday afternoon that Golic will not be back with the Bears in 2022. That’s not exactly going out on a limb, but it’s surely a prediction that most Bears fans will enjoy seeing.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Seahawks, Jaguars Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The Seattle Seahawks acquired a defensive back who is plenty familiar with the Pacific Northwest from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. The Jaguars sent cornerback Sidney Jones to the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jones already has plenty of fans in Seattle. He was a star for the Washington Huskies from 2014-to-2016. It’s only fitting he’s heading back to the area.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy