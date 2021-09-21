Falcons work out WR John Brown

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After requesting his release from the Raiders, John Brown did not land an immediate contract. But Brown has resurfaced on the radar, with NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero noting (via Twitter) the veteran speed merchant worked out for the Falcons on Tuesday.

Atlanta began the season in transition at wide receiver, having traded Julio Jones to Tennessee. Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage have worked as the Falcons’ starters. Brown profiles as an experienced depth piece, albeit one who is coming off a down 2020 season.

The Bills received a quality year from Brown in 2019. The ex-Division II superstar became the first Bill to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards since Sammy Watkins in 2015, hauling in 72 passes for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns two seasons ago. Buffalo brought in Stefon Diggs in 2020, however, and dropped Brown down to an auxiliary option. After injuries limited Brown to nine games last season, the Bills released him earlier this year.

Brown, 31, has started for three teams — the Cardinals, Ravens and Bills — and produced two 1,000-yard seasons, the first coming with Arizona in 2015. He was on pace for a third in 2018, but the Ravens’ Joe Flacco-to-Lamar Jackson switch curtailed their receivers’ numbers that year. A former third-round pick, Brown did not impress at Raiders training camp but resides as one of the top free agents available at this point.