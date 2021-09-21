CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

New Mercedes SL ride review

By Thomas Geiger
AutoExpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the last generation Mercedes SL was more an open-top S-Class with just two seats, the new one goes back to its roots as a sports car. Still comfortable, mature and better behaved than an AMG GT, it’s certainly shaping up as a more engaging car to drive. Our chauffeur...

www.autoexpress.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

First Drive: Mercedes-Benz’s Bold New EQS Brings Old-World Craftsmanship to the Electric Revolution

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has long dominated the executive-sedan category with a simple formula, flawlessly executed: seamless propulsion, understated elegance and lavish, amenity-laden comfort. Then the world started paying attention to the electric revolution—S-Class customers included. In response, Mercedes-Benz has finally launched its EQS, the first fully electric luxury sedan from one of the industry’s founding marques, recognizably related to its internal-combustion-powered stablemate and yet a daring departure nonetheless. It’s an S-Class, but certainly not the kind you’re accustomed to. The design is fittingly bold, though far from the prettiest bod Mercedes has produced. The battery-based architecture sitting beneath the occupants...
CARS
FOXBusiness

Mercedes-Benz and Audi target Tesla with aggressive pricing on new electric models

Audi and Mercedes-Benz each released prices for new electric models this week that put them in a strong position to compete with Tesla as they expand their battery-powered offerings. The all-wheel-drive Audi Q4 e-tron 40 compact SUV will have a starting price of $44,995, or $37,495 after deducting the federal...
CARS
Carscoops

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Strips Off Camouflage Before Imminent Debut

Mercedes has already shown us the rigid chassis and the tech-filled interior of the upcoming SL, but we are still waiting for the roadster’s full reveal which is expected before the end of the year. Prototypes of the SL have been spied during testing, but this time our spy photographers...
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Spied With Minimal Camo Showing Production Look

Prepare to say goodbye to the Benz SL and hello to the AMG SL as the next generation of Mercedes' iconic roadster has been developed by the go-faster division based in Affalterbach. An official reveal must be right around the corner seeing as how our spies have spotted a production-ready prototype near the Nürburgring with 99 percent of the camouflage gone.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Sports Car#Used Cars#Amg#Walloy#Sl 63 S#Ecell#V12
Carscoops

New Mercedes-Benz EQS Flagship On Sale In The UK Starting From £99,995

The Mercedes-Benz EQS premiered in April 2021 as the ultimate flagship of the EQ range, or the electric equivalent to the S-Class riding on a dedicated platform. After launching in its home market in Germany where it starts from €106,374, the EQS is now available to order in the UK starting from £99,995 with first deliveries expected in late 2021.
BUYING CARS
TechRadar

Specialized Turbo Como SL review

The Specialized Turbo Como SL (or Super Light) doesn’t quite live up to its name; it looks, feels and rides like the substantial two-wheel e-bike that it is. However, it’s a success thanks to its practical design which in our case made it invaluable for a few miles to the shops and back for grocery top-ups. Central to the appeal is its carrying capacity, up to 77lbs/35kg, and the hard plastic basket on the front proves very accommodating, despite an overall bike weight of over 47lbs/21kg. If you’re not bothered by its bulk, the e-bike is a breeze to ride once you’re on the way, with a super smooth integrated motor and belt drive combination making a trip easy. The Specialized Turbo Como SL is less fun if you’ve got to pick your way through obstacles, or manhandle it into tightly packed bike storage zones. It feels quite heavy, especially on the front end. Overall though, this is a great e-bike for leisurely rides where you’re not in a rush, although there’s plenty of get-up-and-go on tap if it’s needed.
BICYCLES
Carscoops

New Mercedes-Benz Citan Priced From Under €20,000 In Germany

Mercedes-Benz has started taking orders for the brand new Citan in Germany, with first deliveries expected by the end of October. Prices of the Citan its home market start from €19,348 (net price excluding VAT) for the Panel Van, and from €26,418 (including 19% VAT) for the Tourer. In the future, Mercedes will offer additional long-wheelbase variants of their compact van including a Mixto version.
HOME & GARDEN
motor1.com

New Mercedes-Benz EQS electric saloon costs just under £100,000

The new Mercedes-Benz EQS electric saloon car is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at just under £100,000. The zero-emission luxury limousine is available with a 107.8 kWh battery pack that allows the car to travel up to 453 miles on a single charge. That’s part...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
electrek.co

Mercedes unveils 5 new electric cars! First look at EQG, EQE, Maybach EQS, more [Video]

As is to be expected, the German marques dominated at this year’s Munich motor show, constructing enormous stands not only in the expo centre on the outskirts of town, but in the very heart of Munich’s old town. BMW, Porsche, and Audi all gave strong showings (I particularly enjoyed Audi naming its stand the “hall of progress”), but one brand stood out among all the rest, not just for the size of their elaborate displays, but for the volume of exciting new metal on show: Mercedes.
CARS
Road & Track

Listen to the V-8 Growl From These Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Test Mules at the Nürburgring

We've been expecting a new SL roadster from Mercedes for a while now. The company first released pictures of a camouflaged prototype back in August 2020, and at the time confirmed the 2+2 droptop would be developed by AMG. Here are a couple of V-8-powered test mules ripping around the Nürburgring sporting less camo than ever.
CARS
AutoExpress

Caterham Seven 170 revealed as the lightest production Seven yet

Caterham is famed for producing featherweight, raw driving machines, and the British marque has now unveiled its lightest production Seven yet: the Seven 170. Priced from £22,990 in kit form, the new model serves as an accessible entry point into Caterham ownership, and the most approachable in performance terms. The...
CARS
AutoExpress

New Ford Focus vs used Mercedes A-Class

This year has seen a severe drop-off in new-car production. In July 2021, UK car manufacturing hit its lowest level since 1956, but this isn’t an issue confined to our shores. A worldwide chip shortage has seen many of the big brands throttling back on production, and in some cases demand is beginning to outstrip supply, with these parts delays causing customers to wait for their new-car purchases.
CARS
AutoExpress

Limited-run Skoda Enyaq iV Founders Edition launched

Skoda has launched a new limited edition version of the pure-electric Enyaq iV, called the Founders Edition, which the company says celebrates the start of its “era of electrification.”. Production will be limited to just 1,895 units worldwide, in reference to the Czech brand’s founding year as Laurin and Klement....
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Mercedes-Benz SUV Lineup: What’s New With the GLC, GLE, and GLS

Some of the biggest updates to Mercedes-Benz SUVs for the 2022 model year involve the brand's AMG offerings. There's even a new, higher performance GLC63, as if the existing one's 469 horsepower wasn't extreme enough. But in a sign of the times, supply chain issues have compelled the automaker to temporarily suspend sales of 17 of its 2022 models in the U.S., all powered by a hybridized 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8. The list of affected vehicles includes both the AMG GLC63 and new AMG GLC63 S SUVs.
CARS
insideevs.com

Meet The New Mercedes-Benz eCitan

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled in August the new Citan - small commercial van, which for the very first time will get an all-electric version, the eCitan. While the conventional version is already available for order, the manufacturer still needs about a year to launch the eCitan in the European market in the second half of 2022.
CARS
AutoExpress

New Audi A6 S line 2021 review

The S line trim level is a hugely popular option in the Audi range for a reason. On the A6 it does the usual job of noticeably shifting the car’s looks in a sporty direction and adding even more gloss to the beautifully formed cabin. It doesn’t transform the driving experience to the same extent, and the core strength of an Audi A6 S line remains in the way it cossets occupants rather than thrills its driver, but it does sharpen things up a tad. Overall, Audi’s is an executive saloon without serious faults and the S line package will continue to sway buyers in this highly competitive market.
CARS
AutoExpress

Cupra Formentor V1: long-term test review

Cupra’s first standalone model has made a good start. It’s practical enough for our uses, stylish and just about quick enough. The kit list looks impressively long for a car that comes in at around 30 grand, too. Mileage: 5,083. Economy: 40.3mpg. When is an SUV not really an SUV?...
CARS
Robb Report

Mercedes-Maybach Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary With a Limited Edition S680 4MATIC Sedan

Making it to 100 is a true accomplishment, which is why Maybach plans to celebrate the feat in style. As has been rumored for months now, Mercedes’s most luxurious sub-brand has announced it will observe its centennial with an exclusive S-Class variant called the Edition 100. Limited to an appropriately small production run of—you guessed it—100 units, the glammed-out sedan blends both beauty and brawn thanks to a gutsy V-12 engine. The Edition 100 will be based on the top-of-the-line Maybach S680 4MATIC sedan that was announced earlier this spring. The two cars are basically identical from a technical perspective, which means...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy