Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Freddie Swain leads the NFL through two weeks of play with an average of 7.5 yards of separation from defenders. With rookie Dee Eskridge missing Week 2 with a concussion, Swain stepped into the No. 3 role and has played 59.3 percent of the offensive snaps through two weeks behind D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The 23-year-old caught all five of his targets in the overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans for 95 yards and a touchdown, including a wide-open 68-yard touchdown strike. Swain could end up securing the third receiver job in Seattle. It won't be a role that'll give him weekly fantasy value, but Seattle's offense is a friendly place for receivers that can make big plays down the field.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO